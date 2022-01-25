Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 04:04 pm

Watch VIDEO: UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov extends his greetings to Maulana Tariq Jameel

Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 04:04 pm
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Watch VIDEO: UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov extends his greetings to Maulana Tariq Jameel

Khabib Nurmagomedov, one of the world’s most well-known MMA fighters, has delivered a video greeting to important Pakistani religious icon Maulana Tariq Jameel.

A maulana follower shot a video of himself standing with Khabib and said: “Assalamualikum, maulana sahab, I hope everything is okay with you. Khabib wishes to greet you with salaam.”

He then switches the camera to the famed MMA fighter, who inquires about the religious scholar’s health and how things are doing with his family.

“Sheikh Tariq, assalamu alikum. How are you doing? How are things going, brother? I hope everything is well with you and your family “Khabib stated.

The MMA fighter requested that the religious professor say salaam on his behalf to all of his “brothers” in Pakistan. “See you later, brother, insha’Allah.”

Khabib completed his fighting career last year with a win over Justin Gaethje, bringing his record to a pristine 29-0.

There had been rumours about his return to MMA following his retirement, but the former champion had denied them.

Read More

16 hours ago
PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja lauded Pakistan's 'incredible 3'

Ramiz Raja, the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), praised Pakistan's...
16 hours ago
Harsha Bhogle says, 'Encouraging signs for cricket in Pakistan' after Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Mohammad Rizwan got ICC Awards

Harsha Bhogle, a well-known Indian cricket commentator, believes that Pakistani players winning...
16 hours ago
PSL 7: Jason Roy says, 'I am going to help the Gladiators in the best way I can'

PSL 7: Jason Roy, the England opening batsman, believes the Quetta Gladiators...
20 hours ago
PSL 2022 Schedule: Complete list of fixtures and match timings

PSL 2022 Schedule – PAKISTAN SUPER LEAGUE SCHEDULE 2022 The PSL 2022,...
20 hours ago
Ali Zafar trends on Twitter As PSL 7 Anthem Released

Singer-actor Ali Zafar trends on Twitter as the PSL 7 anthem “Agay...
21 hours ago
PSL 2022: PSL 7 Anthem “Agay Dekh” Featuring Atif Aslam and Aima Baig is OUT NOW

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released the much-anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) ...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

20 seconds ago
Katrina Kaif relishes time close to nature in Maldives

Actress Katrina Kaif has been on work-cation in Maldives nowadays and relishing...
11 mins ago
Maintainability of plea seeking meeting with Aafia Siddiqui questioned

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday granted time to counsel...
Shoaib Akhtar criticized by Anushka Sharma's fans
21 mins ago
Shoaib Akhtar receives flak from Anushka Sharma’s fans; here’s why!

Former cricket legend Shoaib Akhtar's remark on Virat Kohli has enraged the...
Maya Ali
31 mins ago
Maya Ali shows how to keep it fashionable in cold weather

Actress Maya Ali, who has the ability to transform from an ordinary...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement