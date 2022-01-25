Watch VIDEO: UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov extends his greetings to Maulana Tariq Jameel

Khabib Nurmagomedov, one of the world’s most well-known MMA fighters, has delivered a video greeting to important Pakistani religious icon Maulana Tariq Jameel.

A maulana follower shot a video of himself standing with Khabib and said: “Assalamualikum, maulana sahab, I hope everything is okay with you. Khabib wishes to greet you with salaam.”

He then switches the camera to the famed MMA fighter, who inquires about the religious scholar’s health and how things are doing with his family.

“Sheikh Tariq, assalamu alikum. How are you doing? How are things going, brother? I hope everything is well with you and your family “Khabib stated.

The MMA fighter requested that the religious professor say salaam on his behalf to all of his “brothers” in Pakistan. “See you later, brother, insha’Allah.”

Khabib completed his fighting career last year with a win over Justin Gaethje, bringing his record to a pristine 29-0.

There had been rumours about his return to MMA following his retirement, but the former champion had denied them.