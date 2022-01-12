Watch: Wasim Akram overjoyed after seeing clean Seaview beach

Pakistan former skipper Wasim Akram was overjoyed after seeing a clean Seaview beach during his early morning run.

“Finally something positive congratulations to karachites and CBC special thanks to sarfaraz and his team who work tirelessly everyday. #cleanbeach#happy-days,” tweeted Akram alongside a video.

In the video, the king of swing shared the view of the beach while saying: “What great cleanliness has been done on the beach.”

He further said that the Karachites can bring anyone from outside the city and tell them that “it is our beach.”

Earlier in September, when Akram returned from England, he was very disappointed to see the beach all trashed.