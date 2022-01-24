Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 12:50 am

‘We will beat India again in Melbourne’, says Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhter, a former Pakistani fast bowler, believes that Pakistan will win the match against India in the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's T20 World Cup 2022, which will be hosted by Australia.

Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 12:50 am
Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar. © WatchNa YouTube

Shoaib Akhter, a former Pakistani fast bowler, believes that Pakistan will win the match against India in the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, which will be hosted by Australia.

The Rawalpindi Express, according to Indian media, predicts that Pakistan will defeat India once more in the World Cup.

“We will beat India again in Melbourne. Pakistan is a better side than India in T20 Cricket,” Shoaib Akhter said.

Shoaib Akhter slammed the Indian media, claiming that it inflates the hype and puts undue pressure on the teams.

“It’s the Indian media that make unnecessary pressure on their team whenever we have the clash of both countries in cricket, it’s normal for India to lose,” he added.

The inaugural match of the 2022 T20 World Cup will pit arch-rivals India and Pakistan against each other on October 23. The renowned Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) will host the high-octane match.

Read More

5 hours ago
PSL 2022 Schedule: Complete list of fixtures and match timings

PSL 2022 Schedule – PAKISTAN SUPER LEAGUE SCHEDULE 2022 The PSL 2022,...
6 hours ago
Ali Zafar trends on Twitter As PSL 7 Anthem Released

Singer-actor Ali Zafar trends on Twitter as the PSL 7 anthem “Agay...
6 hours ago
PSL 2022: PSL 7 Anthem “Agay Dekh” Featuring Atif Aslam and Aima Baig is OUT NOW

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released the much-anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) ...
7 hours ago
PSL 7: will come up with different plan for PSL 2022, says Mohammad Rizwan

PSL 7: The Multan Sultans are the incumbent HBL Pakistan Super League...
8 hours ago
PSL 7: Who has most catches in history of PSL?

PSL 7: Since its start in 2016, the Pakistan Super League (PSL)...
10 hours ago
Joe Root named men's Test player of the year

International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the England skipper Joe Root...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

1 min ago
Blackpink’s Lisa raises heat backless outfit, BTS Jungkook starts pouting

The BTS boyband and the Blackpink females are two K-pop entertainment groups...
Desi Bride
2 mins ago
WATCH VIDEO: Desi Bride and her Squad Perform Bhangra to Ed Sheeran’s Shape Of You

A video of a desi bride and her bridal party grooving to...
Kourtney Kardashian
9 mins ago
Kourtney Kardashian sizzles in black bodysuit

In a black tight dress, Kourtney Kardashian flaunts her iconic curves. The...
Old couple kisses
11 mins ago
WATCH VIDEO: Old Couple Kisses While Working Out Together

We have an extremely adorable video in today's dose of comforting stuff....
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement