‘We will beat India again in Melbourne’, says Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhter, a former Pakistani fast bowler, believes that Pakistan will win the match against India in the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's T20 World Cup 2022, which will be hosted by Australia.

The Rawalpindi Express, according to Indian media, predicts that Pakistan will defeat India once more in the World Cup.

“We will beat India again in Melbourne. Pakistan is a better side than India in T20 Cricket,” Shoaib Akhter said.

Shoaib Akhter slammed the Indian media, claiming that it inflates the hype and puts undue pressure on the teams.

“It’s the Indian media that make unnecessary pressure on their team whenever we have the clash of both countries in cricket, it’s normal for India to lose,” he added.

The inaugural match of the 2022 T20 World Cup will pit arch-rivals India and Pakistan against each other on October 23. The renowned Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) will host the high-octane match.