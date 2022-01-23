‘We’re rivals on ground but brothers outside’, says Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan's wicket-keeper batter, has stated that there are no off-field issues between India and Pakistan.

Rizwan declared in an interview that we are ‘brothers’ off the field.

“On the ground rivalry is something different and it is the beauty of cricket. But, we are all same outside the ground,” Mohammad Rizwan said.

When the neighbours met for the T20 World Cup, Pakistan defeated India for the first time in an International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

India bowler Mohammed Shami and skipper Virat Kohli’s daughter got death and rape threats after the 10-wicket loss.

“Our match against India is always exciting. We are rivals on the ground but they are our brothers outside the ground. I don’t use social media but I have heard about threats to Indian bowler Shami and Virat Kohli’s daughter. Such things shouldn’t be involved in cricket,” he added.

Rizwan also recalls a remarkable triumph in which he and Babar Azam performed admirably as a team.

“We played like a unit and alhamdulillah succeed. Captain and coaches gave plans to us and we tried to execute them,” he shared.

“Indian players looked like under pressure but our focus was to give them tough time till the last,” he maintained.

“I can’t explain in words, the love and support we got after winning against India. People were like we have won the World Cup. That feeling was exceptional,” he concluded.