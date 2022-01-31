Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 03:40 pm

West Indies grabs 17 runs victory in thrilling last over

Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 03:40 pm
west indies

Image Courtesy: AFP

Jason Holder leads the West Indies to an epic 17 runs victory against England in the fifth and the final T20I of the five-match series at the Kensington Oval on Sunday. The Caribbeans won the series 3-2.

England needed 20 runs to reach a target of 180 when all-rounder Holder began to bowl the final over of the match on his Barbados home ground.

After starting the over with a no-ball, the towering paceman removed Chris Jordan and Sam Billings with his second and third legitimate deliveries of the over via the aid of catches at deep midwicket by substitute fielder Hayden Walsh Jr.

Former West Indies captain Holder then had Adil Rashid taken at deep square leg before ending the match when he bowled Saqib Mahmood, with both batsmen out for golden ducks.

Holder finished with excellent figures of five for 27 in 2.5 overs after removing England stand-in captain Moeen Ali earlier in the innings.

James Vince was the top scorer on the visitors’ side scoring 55 before he holed out off left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, who took a format-best four for 30.

Billings kept England in the game before falling for 41 off 28 balls as the tourists were dismissed for 162 in 19.5 overs.

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard had led the way with the bat for the hosts with a quickfire 41 not out in a total of 179 for four

England spinners Adil Rashid, Liam Livingstone and Moeen returned combined figures of four for 54, but the pacemen suffered.

West Indies openers Brandon King (34) and Kyle Mayers (31) shared a stand of 59 before the run-rate slowed during the middle overs.

Pollard and Rovman Powell, a century-maker in midweek, upped the tempo in an unbroken stand of 74 that included 66 off the last 24 balls.

Pollard faced 25 balls while Powell smashed four sixes in a 35 not out made from 17 balls.

 

Brief scores

West Indies 179-4, 20 overs (Kieron Pollard 41 no, Rovman Powell 35 no; Adil Rashid 2-17, Liam Livingstone 2-17)

England 162, 19.5 overs (James Vince 55, Sam Billings 41; Jason Holder 5-27, Akeal Hosein 4-30)

 

Result: West Indies won by 17 runs

Series: West Indies win five-match series 3-2

Read More

5 hours ago
Here are the reasons why Karachi kings fail to perform well

The 2020 Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions, Karachi Kings, have displayed poor...
6 hours ago
Rafael Nadal claims 21st Grand Slam title at Australian Open final

Rafael Nadal roared back from two sets down to win a titanic...
16 hours ago
Police make arrest after Man Utd's Greenwood accused of assault

LONDON, Jan 30, 2022 (AFP) - Manchester police said they had arrested a...
16 hours ago
PSL 2022: Erin Holland wishes a heartfelt birthday greeting to husband Ben Cutting 

Erin Holland, who is a broadcaster in this year's Pakistan Super League...
16 hours ago
PCB: Ian Pont, Albie Morkel, and Vernon Philander applied for coaching role

As per sources, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has received applications from...
16 hours ago
PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators Vs Multan Sultans | QG VS MS – Match Preview | Predictions

PSL 7: In the seventh match of the HBL Pakistan Super League...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Jimin
2 mins ago
BTS’S Jimin of had appendicitis surgery and tests positive for COVID-19

BTS member Jimin underwent appendix surgery on Monday and tested positive for...
7 mins ago
ECNEC approves four road infrastructure projects for Punjab worth Rs130b

Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) at a meeting in...
No Plans to borrow $5 billion in loans, Govt clarifies media reports
14 mins ago
No Plans to borrow $5 billion in loans, Govt clarifies media reports

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has clarified media reports that the Ministry of...
Rupee
15 mins ago
Rupee recovers five paisas against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee recovered five paisas against the dollar on Monday on...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600