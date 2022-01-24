Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 09:13 pm

What to Watch on Netflix: The TV Shows and Best Movies Coming in February 2022

Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 09:13 pm
what to watch on netflix

What to Watch on Netflix: The TV Shows and Best Movies Coming in February 2022

What to Watch on Netflix: Netflix is offering movies and TV shows you’ll adore just in time for Valentine’s Day as the dreary days of January come to an end. February 2022 is a combination of old and original content that will appeal to both true romantics and die-hard cynics. Speaking of dark and scary, the first two instalments of Christopher Nolan’s Caped Crusader trilogy, Batman Begins and *The Dark Knight,* were released on Netflix earlier this month. They’re joined by fan favourites such as The Addams Family and The Hangover.

Do you have a desire for fresh series and movies in your queue? Meet The Tindler Swindler, a docuseries premiering on February 2 about a man who posed as a wealthy suitor in order to defraud women out of millions of dollars using the dating app. Space Force, Steve Carell’s farcical comedy, will return for a second season on February 18th, with returning cast members John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, and Diana Silvers. Meanwhile, Cat Burglar, a new animated series from the creators of Black Mirror, will be available on Netflix on February 22.

What to Watch on Netflix February 2022

The Addams Family (1991) (February 1)

They’re weird and quirky, but Netflix is embracing the eerie by reintroducing The Addams Family to its viewers. Nothing beats the 1991 version of Charles Addams’ cartoons starring Anjelica Huston as Morticia and Raul Julia as Gomez, which was preceded by a short-lived TV series and starry animated flicks. And, given Christina Ricci’s recent success with Yellowjackets, there’s never been a better time to revisit her iconic depiction of Wednesday Addams.

Inventing Anna (February 11)

Inventing Anna
Anna Delvey, who tricked New York’s elite out of millions by posing as a German heiress, may be more ready for the recounting than any other scam artist narrative. The title part is played by Emmy winner Julia Garner, who is joined by a buzzy cast that includes Laverne Cox, Anna Chlumsky, Caitlin FitzGerald, and Arian Moayed.

Love Is Blind Season 2 (February 11)

Netflix isn’t deafeningly deafeningly deafeningly deafeningly dea After the dating-in-the-dark series became one of quarantine’s first certified hits, the streamer commissioned a second season. To recap, this show requires singles to date in secluded pods, only meeting face-to-face when they’ve agreed to become engaged. You’ll want to look away, but by the third episode, you’ll realise it’s impossible.

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (February 16)

jeen yuhs
Netflix isn’t deafeningly deafeningly deafeningly deafeningly dea After the dating-in-the-dark series became one of quarantine’s first certified hits, the streamer commissioned a second season. To recap, this show requires singles to date in secluded pods, only meeting face-to-face when they’ve agreed to become engaged. You’ll want to look away, but by the third episode, you’ll realise it’s impossible.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Netflix in February:

Business Proposal (NETFLIX SERIES)

Juvenile Justice (NETFLIX SERIES)

Love, Life & Everything in Between (NETFLIX SERIES)

One Piece: Episode of Chopper: Bloomer in the Winter, Miracle Sakura

One Piece: Episode of Alabasta

February 1

My Best Friend Anne Frank (NETFLIX FILM)

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 4 (NETFLIX FAMILY)

Raising Dion: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES)

The Addams Family (1991)

Anaconda

Batman Begins

The Book of Eli

The Bourne Ultimatum

Caddyshack

Caddyshack 2

Countdown

The Dark Knight

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

The Devil’s Advocate

Donnie Brasco

The Exorcist

The Foreigner

The Hangover

Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole

The Last Samurai

The Lucky One

The Negotiator

The New Guy

New Year’s Eve

The One

The Other Boleyn Girl

The Other Guys

Patsy & Loretta

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Warrior

Watchmen

February 2

Dark Desire: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES)

MeatEater Season 10 Part 2 (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

The Tinder Swindler (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

February 3

Finding Ola (NETFLIX SERIES)

Kid Cosmic: Season 3 (NETFLIX FAMILY)

Murderville (NETFLIX SERIES)

February 4

Looop Lapeta (NETFLIX FILM)

Sweet Magnolias: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES)

Through My Window (NETFLIX FILM)

February 8

Child of Kamiari Mouth (NETFLIX ANIME)

Love is Blind Japan (NETFLIX SERIES)

Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? (NETFLIX COMEDY)

February 9

Catching Killers: Season 2 (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

Disenchantment: Part 4 (NETFLIX SERIES)

Ideias a Venda (NETFLIX SERIES)

Only Jokes Allowed (NETFLIX COMEDY)

The Privilege (NETFLIX FILM)

February 10

Into the Wind (NETFLIX FILM)

St. Vincent

Until Life Do Us Part (NETFLIX SERIES)

February 11

Anne+: The Film (NETFLIX FILM)

Love Tactics (NETFLIX FILM)

Bigbug (NETFLIX FILM)

Inventing Anna (NETFLIX SERIES)

Love and Leashes (NETFLIX FILM)

Love Is Blind: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES)

Tall Girl 2 (NETFLIX FILM)

Toy Boy: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES)

February 12

Forecasting Love and Weather (NETFLIX SERIES)

Twenty Five Twenty One (NETFLIX SERIES)

February 14

Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire (NETFLIX SERIES)

Fishbowl Wives (NETFLIX SERIES)

February 15

Cloud with a Chance of Meatballs

Ridley Jones: Season 3 (NETFLIX FAMILY)

February 16

Blackhat

Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

Secrets of Summer (NETFLIX FAMILY)

Swap Shop: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES)

February 17

Erax (NETFLIX FILM)

Fistful of Vengeance (NETFLIX FILM)

Forgive Us Our Trespasses (NETFLIX FILM)

Heart Shot (NETFLIX FILM)

Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life (NETFLIX COMEDY)

Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow (NETFLIX SERIES)

February 18

The Cuphead Show! (NETFLIX FAMILY)

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars (NETFLIX FILM)

Space Force: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (NETFLIX FILM)

February 20

Don’t Kill Me (NETFLIX FILM)

February 21

Halloween (2007)

February 22

Cat Burglar (NETFLIX SERIES)

RACE: Bubba Wallace (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

UFO (NETFLIX FILM)

February 24

Karma’s World Music Videos (NETFLIX FAMILY)

February 25

Back to 15 (NETFLIX SERIES)

Merli. Sapere Aude (NETFLIX SERIES)

Restless (NETFLIX FILM)

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming (NETFLIX FILM)

Vikings: Valhalla (NETFLIX SERIES)

February 28

My Wonderful Life (NETFLIX FILM)

Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 3

What’s leaving Netflix in February 2022:

With the arrival of new shows and movies comes the departure of others. Consider this your last call to watch Josh and Benny Safdie’s propulsive film, Good Time starring Robert PattinsonAdam McKay’s buddy comedy Step Brothers, and David Bowie’s fantastical performance in Labyrinth. Here’s the rest of the titles parting ways with the platform:

February 1

Await Further Instructions

Grown Ups

February 8

Polaroid

February 9

Hitler — A Career

February 9

Good Time

February 15

Studio 54

February 16

Drunk Parents

February 20

Being Elmo: A Puppeteer’s Journey

February 25

No Escape

February 26

Edge of Seventeen

February 28

Border Security: America’s Front Line: Season 2

Chocolat

Dances with Wolves

The Darkest Hour

Fool’s Gold

Here Comes the Boom

The Interview

Labyrinth

Law Abiding Citizen

Mars Attacks!

Observe and Report

Rain Man

Sabrina

Sex Drive

Something Borrowed

Soul Surfer

Step Brothers

Terminator 2: Judgement Day

Total Recall

We Were Soldiers

Read More

3 hours ago
PSL 7: will come up with different plan for PSL 2022, says Mohammad Rizwan

PSL 7: The Multan Sultans are the incumbent HBL Pakistan Super League...
4 hours ago
PSL 7: Who has most catches in history of PSL?

PSL 7: Since its start in 2016, the Pakistan Super League (PSL)...
5 hours ago
Joe Root named men's Test player of the year

International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the England skipper Joe Root...
6 hours ago
Shaheen Afridi becomes first Pakistani player to bag ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year award

An incredibly huge day for Pakistan's cricket team after the International Cricket...
6 hours ago
Islamabad United players enter PSL bio-secure bubble

All players of Islamabad United have been tested negative and have joined...
7 hours ago
Bismah Maroof to lead Pakisyrtan Women's team at ICC World Cup

Bismah Maroof will lead the Pakistan women's team in the ICC Women's...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

iPhone 12 Tax
49 seconds ago
Apple iPhone 12 Mini/ Pro & 12 Pro Max Tax/Customs Duty in Pakistan

Import Tax on the all new Apple iPhone 12 Series, Including iPhone...
Regal Motors
3 mins ago
New Prices for Pearl and Glory 580 announced by Prince-DFSK

Due to the implementation of higher tax rates and associated price hikes,...
10 mins ago
FIA submits challan against Shehbaz, Hamza and Suleman in Rs16bn graft case

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday submitted challan(the report u/s 173...
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specification and expected price in Pakistan
35 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specification and expected price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is a new concept with a new addition...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement