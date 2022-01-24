What to Watch on Netflix: The TV Shows and Best Movies Coming in February 2022

What to Watch on Netflix: Netflix is offering movies and TV shows you’ll adore just in time for Valentine’s Day as the dreary days of January come to an end. February 2022 is a combination of old and original content that will appeal to both true romantics and die-hard cynics. Speaking of dark and scary, the first two instalments of Christopher Nolan’s Caped Crusader trilogy, Batman Begins and *The Dark Knight,* were released on Netflix earlier this month. They’re joined by fan favourites such as The Addams Family and The Hangover.

Do you have a desire for fresh series and movies in your queue? Meet The Tindler Swindler, a docuseries premiering on February 2 about a man who posed as a wealthy suitor in order to defraud women out of millions of dollars using the dating app. Space Force, Steve Carell’s farcical comedy, will return for a second season on February 18th, with returning cast members John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, and Diana Silvers. Meanwhile, Cat Burglar, a new animated series from the creators of Black Mirror, will be available on Netflix on February 22.

What to Watch on Netflix February 2022

The Addams Family (1991) (February 1)

They’re weird and quirky, but Netflix is embracing the eerie by reintroducing The Addams Family to its viewers. Nothing beats the 1991 version of Charles Addams’ cartoons starring Anjelica Huston as Morticia and Raul Julia as Gomez, which was preceded by a short-lived TV series and starry animated flicks. And, given Christina Ricci’s recent success with Yellowjackets, there’s never been a better time to revisit her iconic depiction of Wednesday Addams.

Inventing Anna (February 11)

Anna Delvey, who tricked New York’s elite out of millions by posing as a German heiress, may be more ready for the recounting than any other scam artist narrative. The title part is played by Emmy winner Julia Garner, who is joined by a buzzy cast that includes Laverne Cox, Anna Chlumsky, Caitlin FitzGerald, and Arian Moayed.

Love Is Blind Season 2 (February 11) Netflix isn’t deafeningly deafeningly deafeningly deafeningly dea After the dating-in-the-dark series became one of quarantine’s first certified hits, the streamer commissioned a second season. To recap, this show requires singles to date in secluded pods, only meeting face-to-face when they’ve agreed to become engaged. You’ll want to look away, but by the third episode, you’ll realise it’s impossible. jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (February 16)

Netflix isn’t deafeningly deafeningly deafeningly deafeningly dea After the dating-in-the-dark series became one of quarantine’s first certified hits, the streamer commissioned a second season. To recap, this show requires singles to date in secluded pods, only meeting face-to-face when they’ve agreed to become engaged. You’ll want to look away, but by the third episode, you’ll realise it’s impossible.