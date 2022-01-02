What’s next for Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez?

Chairman of the selection committee Mohammad Wasim has increased uncertainty about the future of the veteran all-rounders Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez.

The duo was an integral part of the playing XI in the 2021 edition of the mega-event where the Men-in-Green lost against the eventual winners Australia in the semi-finals.

Wasim was quoted in a report by Samaa TV where he revealed that the selection committee is focused on looking at the new years ahead of the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup.

“The selection committee, along with team management, will pick and choose who will play,” he said. “The same is the case with Shoaib and Hafeez. The players can’t choose the series they want to play. We will consider the players who fit our plans for the next World Cup and we will talk to those who don’t. But right now, I won’t comment on whether they [Malik and Hafeez] will be part of our plans or not because we are looking at new players, like the ones you saw in the Bangladesh tour.”

Malik, who has already retired from Test and ODIs, has represented the Green Caps in 124 matches where he has managed to score 2,435 runs at an average of 31.21 along with the strike-rate of 125.64, which included nine half-centuries.

On the other hand, Hafeez has played 119 T20Is for Pakistan where he has scored 2,514 runs at an average of 26.46 along with the strike-rate of 122.03. He also has 61 wickets to his name.