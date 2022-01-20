Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

20th Jan, 2022. 10:35 pm

When PSL 2022 Anthem Will be Released? Find Out

PSL 2022 Anthem: The anthem for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), according to sources, may be delayed even more. The anthem was originally scheduled to be released on January 20, but the date has been pushed back and it will now be released in the coming days.

According to sources, the most recent delay is due to the COVID-19 situation in the country, as just a few members of the PSL management have tested positive for the virus. They also announced that the anthem will be released between the 22nd and 24th of January. PCB suffered a major setback earlier on Wednesday when videos of the new anthem were posted online.

The highly anticipated anthem will be performed by prominent singers Atif Aslam and Aima Baig, with Abdullah Siddiqui producing the tune. The anthem’s production is nearing completion, according to reports.

PSL 2022 preparations, on the other hand, are already underway, with teams beginning to arrive in Karachi for the mega event. The squads of each of the six franchises have already begun to enter the bio-secure bubble established by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), and they will begin training sessions after spending three days in isolation.

The first match of the tournament will be contested on 27 January at National Stadium Karachi between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings.

