Which feature PUBG going to introduce on January 12?

The new item, which is free, will be available to all users on January 12 and will provide them with new ways and possibilities to win battles. PUBG, one of the most popular online games in the world, will acquire another unique feature.

The fantastic short video of the new feature, which was shared on the official PUBG Twitter account, was accompanied by an intriguing caption.

“Free-to-play isn’t the only thing coming to this update; we’ve got new tactical gear to mix up your squad play,” the Twitter handle’s caption said.

Meanwhile, the trailer showcased elements such as drones with red and green lights that operate as signals, which will aid gamers in locating others who are hidden inside houses or other important structures.

On the other hand, it’s yet unclear whether or not drones may assist players in killing their opponents.