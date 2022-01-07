Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

07th Jan, 2022. 08:51 pm

Which feature PUBG going to introduce on January 12?

PUBG

Which feature PUBG going to introduce on January 12?

The new item, which is free, will be available to all users on January 12 and will provide them with new ways and possibilities to win battles. PUBG, one of the most popular online games in the world, will acquire another unique feature.

The fantastic short video of the new feature, which was shared on the official PUBG Twitter account, was accompanied by an intriguing caption.

“Free-to-play isn’t the only thing coming to this update; we’ve got new tactical gear to mix up your squad play,” the Twitter handle’s caption said.

Meanwhile, the trailer showcased elements such as drones with red and green lights that operate as signals, which will aid gamers in locating others who are hidden inside houses or other important structures.

On the other hand, it’s yet unclear whether or not drones may assist players in killing their opponents.

 

Read More

2 days ago
Tariq Saeed: Artist behind the art of Urdu commentary

Tariq Saeed, the sensational Urdu cricket commentator, was once a budding college-level...
2 days ago
Breakaway stars of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-22

Sport is played at different levels. From amateurs to professionals, hundreds and...
2 days ago
Unnerved Bangladesh roar like tigers

Bangladesh was awarded the status of the Test Playing nation around two...
2 days ago
Football in Pakistan: From chaos in 2021 to hope for 2022

This is an unkind era for Pakistani football. Political turmoil for controlling...
2 days ago
The Professor’s Paradox 

There are some famous paradoxes that continue to bemuse even today, like...
19 mins ago
Sri Lanka lifts ban on cricketers who broke Covid rules

COLOMBO, Jan 7, 2022 (AFP) - Sri Lanka on Friday revoked a one-year international ban...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Karachi Prayer times
3 mins ago
Prayer times Karachi 2022 (Today Namaz time in Karachi)

Karachi: Today Prayer times Karachi 2022 for Muslims to perform their prayers...
Apple Reduces Price
8 mins ago
Apple Reduces Price of iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini

Apple, the tech giant based in the United States, has announced price...
15 mins ago
PPP Punjab gears up preparation for long march, says Raja Ashraf

Pakistan People’s Party is ready for the long march announced by chairman...
Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Xiaomi 12
17 mins ago
Xiaomi 12 vs Xiaomi Mi 11: Price and Specifications Comparison

The most recent edition of Xiaomi's flagship series is both a true...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600