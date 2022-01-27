Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 04:41 pm

Will Shaheen Afridi prove to be a good captain?

Web Desk BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 04:41 pm
psl

Image Courtesy: Twitter

Lahore Qalandars won five of their first six games in the previous season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). They only needed to win one more game to make the playoffs, but they lost their final four, finishing with the league’s second-worst net run rate. They are the only side in the league to have failed to win a championship in the last six years.

The most successful season for Qalandars was the fifth when they reached the final but were defeated by Karachi Kings.

Improving Qalandars

The Qalandars have kept their core intact, with Rashid Khan returning as their significant foreign recruit and Shaheen Shah Afridi being given a new role as captain. They’ll be concerned about Mohammad Hafeez’s form since he has struggled to find form since scoring at the World Cup in 2020.

According to ESPNCricinfo, Yorkshire batsman Harry Brook has joined the Qalandars to improve the middle order, albeit he will miss the first three games, allowing Durham fast bowler Mathew Potts an opportunity to contribute.

Meanwhile, Otago allrounder Dean Foxcroft will want to resurrect his career after missing the last two domestic seasons in New Zealand owing to Covid-imposed border restrictions. The most recent competitive match for Foxcroft was in March 2020.

Without a doubt, Shaheen Shah Afridi is the biggest game-changer for the Lahore Qalandars, and he has the potential to tip the scales in their favor. After winning the coveted Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy, the fast bowler was named the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year for 2021.

He took 78 wickets in 36 internationals last year, averaging 22.20. His most notable accomplishments came in the T20 World Cup, where he took seven wickets in six games, along with Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli, in Pakistan’s group-stage match against India, bringing them to the semi-finals.

He’ll don a new hat this PSL season as he leads Qalandars, captaining a team at the senior level for the first time at such a young age.

Rashid has taken 85 wickets in 57 T20s since the beginning of 2021, which is 24 more than anyone else. Rashid’s current wicket-taking rise occurred after he only took 121 wickets in 101 T20s between 2019 and 2020, when he struck once per 19.1 balls, compared to once every 15.2 balls since 2021. However, his economy remains identical in both eras – 6.62 (2019-2020) and 6.6 (2016-2017). (since 2021).

Captain: Shaheen Shah Afridi

Coach: Aaqib Javed

Full squad: Shaheen Shah Afridi (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hafeez, David Wiese, Abdullah Shafique, Ben Dunk, Mathew Potts, Kamran Ghulam, Dean Foxcroft, Sohail Akhtar, Zeeshan Ashraf, Ahmed Danyal, Zaman Khan, Maaz Khan, Samit Patel, Syed Faridoun, Imran Randhawa, Akif Javed.

Follow BOL News for Latest PSL 2022 Updates – Click Here

Read More

17 hours ago
PSL 2022: Karachi Kings Vs Quetta Gladiators | KK VS QG – Match Preview | Predictions

The Karachi Kings will face the Quetta Gladiators in the fourth match...
17 hours ago
PSL 2022: Multan Sultans Vs Lahore Qalandars | MS VS LQ – Match Preview | Predictions

Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will meet in the third match of...
18 hours ago
Sarfaraz Ahmed Opens Up on His Competition With Muhammad Rizwan

It has emerged that Sarfaraz Ahmed and Mohammad Rizwan enjoy a healthy...
18 hours ago
PSL 7: Hussain Talat leads Peshawar Zalmi to victory against Quetta Gladiators | QG vs PZ

PSL 7: Peshawar Zalmi won the game by five wickets against Quetta...
18 hours ago
How Much Did PCB Spent on PSL 2022 Opening Ceremony? Find Out

According to sources  this year's Pakistan Super League (PSL) opening celebration cost...
20 hours ago
PSL 7: Quetta Gladiators sets 191 runs target for Peshawar Zalmi | QG vs PZ

PSL 7: Quetta Gladiators sets the target of  191 runs for the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

7 mins ago
Rate of PCR test for Covid-19 detection slashed in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) on Saturday has fixed the maximum...
oil spill
13 mins ago
Oil spill ‘nail in the coffin’ for Covid-hit Thai beach businesses

RAYONG: Oil washing up on a beach on Thailand’s east coast could...
PUBG
17 mins ago
The Punjab Police Service is seeking a ban on the ‘dangerous’ online game PUBG

The Punjab police have decided to present suggestions to the federal and...
sri lankan exports
21 mins ago
Sri Lankan merchandise exports surpass revenue target for 2021

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s merchandise exports were recorded at $12.48 billion in 2021,...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600