Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

13th Jan, 2022. 02:05 pm

Wood enjoying the role of England enforcer ahead of Ashes finale

wood

England bowler Mark Wood speaks to the media before a practice session in Hobart on January 13, 2022 ahead of the fifth Ashes cricket Test match against Australia starting January 14. (Photo: AFP)

HOBART: Fast bowler Mark Wood said Thursday he was enjoying his enforcer role for the under-siege England team heading into the final Ashes Test at Hobart’s Bellerive Oval.

The day-night match begins Friday and is England’s last chance to salvage something from the five-Test series.

They are 3-0 down with the Ashes gone after being beaten heavily in the first three Tests at Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne.

But England restored a little pride in Sydney last week as they fought a rearguard action to cling on for a tense draw on Sunday’s final day.

Wood has consistently been the fastest bowler on either side and, in the absence of the injured Jofra Archer, has provided his captain Joe Root with an attacking weapon.

Often injury-prone in the past, Wood said he hadn’t expected to play four Tests but his fitness work had allowed him to keep up his pace.

Wood is England’s second leading wicket-taker for the series with eight and with a little more luck could have had many more victims with his extra pace consistently troubling Australia’s top order.

“I have worked hard on my fitness and I have had a desire deep down to keep bowling fast and keep running in and to be the only fast bowler here to offer a point of difference,” Wood said.

“I’ve got that responsiblity on my shoulders and I’ve actually enjoyed it that I’ve got to keep charging in.

“I’ve got to keep doing that side of things for the team and hopefully I can keep my speeds up for another game.”

Wood’s wickets have three times included the prize scalp of the world’s top-ranked batsman, Marnus Labuschagne.

But he brushed off claims that had given him a moral victory over the Australian line-up.

“We’re still getting battered — it would be a moral victory if he was getting out and we were winning,” Wood said.

“He’s still contributing to their team winning. They’re still getting more scores than we are and we’re not bowling them out.”

England will not name their team until Friday, giving injured pair Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow as much time as possible to prove their fitness.

“They’re in good spirits so far,” Wood said. “They’ve seemed happy and trained as normal.

“Everyone knows they are carrying niggles and knocks, but everyone knows they are two characters who don’t want to give up easily.

“We’ll just have to see how they pull up in training tonight.”

Read more: Khawaja to open for Australia in 5th Ashes Test as Harris dropped

Read More

19 hours ago
The Philippines ready to compete in upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics

MANILA, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- Asa Miller, a 21-year-old Filipino Alpine skier,...
22 hours ago
Root wants 'fight and pride' from first ball in Hobart

HOBART: England captain Joe Root Wednesday called on his team to harness the "fight...
22 hours ago
Watch: Wasim Akram overjoyed after seeing clean Seaview beach

Pakistan former skipper Wasim Akram was overjoyed after seeing a clean Seaview...
22 hours ago
Azeem Rafiq calls for lifting of ban on England games at Yorkshire

LONDON: Yorkshire whistleblower Azeem Rafiq has called for the lifting of the...
23 hours ago
Chinese cities battle Covid as Winter Olympics loom

BEIJING: China is battling coronavirus outbreaks in several cities, testing the country's...
23 hours ago
Djokovic admits 'errors' as he fights to avoid Australian deportation

MELBOURNE: Novak Djokovic on Wednesday admitted "errors" in his travel papers and for not...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

3 mins ago
Opposition to protest against mini-budget, in favour of Hazara province today

ISLAMABAD: The opposition is all set to hold a protest outside the...
Omicron
8 mins ago
Tokyo’s COVID-19 alert raised to 2nd highest level due to Omicron spread

TOKYO - The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday raised its COVID-19 alert...
9 mins ago
Abu Aleeha announces his first ever Punjabi comedy movie

Two films releases in less than a month — the vengeance thriller...
Twitter
9 mins ago
Twitter back in Nigeria after seven-month blackout

ABUJA: Twitter was accessible in Nigeria on Thursday after the government lifted a...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600