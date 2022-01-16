Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

16th Jan, 2022. 07:14 pm

World Test Championship points table 2021-23

Australia’s full dominance on home soil in the Ashes 2022 resulted in the hosts winning the series 4-0 and retaining the Ashes trophy. After a brave effort in the fourth Test at the SCG to salvage a draw, England will now lose the five-match Test series 0-4 due to another batting collapse. Travis Head’s century in the first innings of the Hobart Test proved to be a game-changer, as all of Australia’s hitters struggled mightily.

World Test Championship 2022 points table

 

