“Ye sab kahan mile gay? Only PSL”, tweets Asim Azhar

Pakistan had a fantastic year in 2021, as their cricket squad triumphed despite all difficulties. Pakistan not only thrived under Babar Azam’s leadership, but the team also evolved into a cohesive entity led by the star himself.

With the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) seventh edition kicking off today, the cricket fever has returned to the city of lights. While fans have been sharing their thoughts and opinions on social media, with #PSL2022 trending on Twitter even before the season officially begins, celebrities aren’t far behind.

Ace vocalist Asim Azhar gave all the reasons why he loves Pakistan cricket and the PSL in a Twitter post.

“I’m so proud of Pakistan cricket [and] PSL,” he wrote, sharing a list of all the reasons.

The singer wrote that you’ll only find #1 T20 batsman, #2 T20 batsman, #1 ODI batsman, ICC T20 player of the year, ICC T20 team of the year captain, ICC ODI player of the year, ICC ODI team of the year captain, and ICC Cricketer of the year in Pakistan in the PSL.

“Ye sab Kaha mile gay? [Where will you find all of this?]” he asked, adding “only [in] PSL.”

ICC Cricketer of the year Ye sab kaha mile gay? Only PSL. 🇵🇰💚 #LevelHai — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) January 26, 2022

PSL 2022 will kick off with the first match between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans under the lights of the National Stadium, Karachi.

The game will start at 7:30 pm. Prior to the match, a star-studded opening ceremony will take place, with PSL 7 anthem singers Atif Aslam and Aima Baig performing.