Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 04:03 pm

“Ye sab kahan mile gay? Only PSL”, tweets Asim Azhar

Web Desk BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 04:03 pm
asim azhar

Image Courtesy: Twitter

Pakistan had a fantastic year in 2021, as their cricket squad triumphed despite all difficulties. Pakistan not only thrived under Babar Azam’s leadership, but the team also evolved into a cohesive entity led by the star himself.

With the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) seventh edition kicking off today, the cricket fever has returned to the city of lights. While fans have been sharing their thoughts and opinions on social media, with #PSL2022 trending on Twitter even before the season officially begins, celebrities aren’t far behind.

Ace vocalist Asim Azhar gave all the reasons why he loves Pakistan cricket and the PSL in a Twitter post.

Advertisement

“I’m so proud of Pakistan cricket [and] PSL,” he wrote, sharing a list of all the reasons.

The singer wrote that you’ll only find #1 T20 batsman, #2 T20 batsman, #1 ODI batsman, ICC T20 player of the year, ICC T20 team of the year captain, ICC ODI player of the year, ICC ODI team of the year captain, and ICC Cricketer of the year in Pakistan in the PSL.

“Ye sab Kaha mile gay? [Where will you find all of this?]” he asked, adding “only [in] PSL.”

PSL 2022 will kick off with the first match between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans under the lights of the National Stadium, Karachi.

The game will start at 7:30 pm. Prior to the match, a star-studded opening ceremony will take place, with PSL 7 anthem singers Atif Aslam and Aima Baig performing.

Follow BOL News for Latest PSL 2022 Updates – Click Here

Read More

52 mins ago
PSL 2022- Multan Sultans Vs Karachi Kings Weather Forecast And Pitch Report, Pakistan Super League, KK VS MS Match 01

PSL 2022- Multan Sultans Vs Karachi Kings Weather Forecast And Pitch Report,...
1 hour ago
Karachi Kings Vs Multan Sultans Prediction, PSL 2022- Who Will Win the Match Between KAR – MUL, Pakistan Super League 2022, Match 01

Karachi Kings Vs Multan Sultan Prediction, PSL 2022- Who Will Win the...
1 hour ago
Setback for Karachi Kings as Mohammad Amir suffers injury

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir may not be available for the opening...
2 hours ago
PSL 2022 Live streaming – How to Watch PSL 7 Live | WATCH PSL Online | Pakistan Super League Live

PSL 2022 Live streaming : Find out how, where and when to...
3 hours ago
PSL Opening Ceremony 2022 | Live Streaming Details | Date Time and Schedule | Venue | PSL 7

The Pakistan Super League is gearing up for its 7th season, which...
3 hours ago
PSL 7 curtain raser: All you need to know

The much-anticipated opening ceremony of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

4 mins ago
FIA busts human smuggler involved in extortion from detained victim’s family 

LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday claimed to have arrested a...
psl
18 mins ago
Will Shaheen Afridi prove to be a good captain?

Lahore Qalandars won five of their first six games in the previous...
covid vaccines
19 mins ago
UAE delivers 1 mln COVID-19 vaccines to Gaza

GAZA - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday delivered 1 million...
psl
29 mins ago
Who has hit the most number of sixes in PSL history?

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has witnessed some of the best hitters...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement