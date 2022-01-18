Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

18th Jan, 2022. 01:11 pm

Younis Khan and Allan Donald identified as fortrunners to join Yorkshire’s coaching staff

younis khan

Image Courtesy: Twitter

Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan is among the frontrunners to join the coaching staff of the Yorkshire Country Cricket Club, led by former West Indies pacer Ottis Gibson.

According to Telegraph, Younis along with former South African pacer Allan Donald are considered to join Gibson as the club tries to overhaul after Azeem Rafiq’s racism scandal.

Meanwhile, the publication said that considering the club’s ongoing battle to re-sign sponsors, it would be unexpected if Younis and Donald are paid well.

It should be noted that Younis Khan had previously represented Yorkshire as a foreign player in 2007.

Remember, Younis stepped down as Pakistan’s batting coach before the England tour in June 2021. After their relationship deteriorated, PCB and Younis mutually decided to separate ways. He was placed on a two-year contract till the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in November 2020.

