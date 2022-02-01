Afghan batsman Hazratullah Zazai recovers from Covid, will play for Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi batsman Hazaratullah Zazai will be a part of the practice session today after completing his required quarantine period and recovering from Covid, confirmed by the franchise.

The left-hander was tested positive for Covid-19 which restricted him to playing the first two matches for the Zalmi in the ongoing seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Meanwhile, English cricketer Saqib Mahmood is expected to arrive in Karachi tomorrow and play for the Zalmi in forthcoming matches.

Today’s practice will be held at the National Stadium between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings.

With only one victory against Quetta Gladiators, Zalmi sits in sixth place on the points table.

Wahab Riaz-led team will face Lahore Qalandars in Karachi tomorrow at 7:30 pm.

Follow BOL News for Latest PSL 2022 Updates – Click Here