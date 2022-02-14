Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 03:07 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Afghanistan to play three ODIs, two T20Is against Bangladesh

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 03:07 pm
afghanistan

Afghanistan national team will be touring Bangladesh for the white-ball series scheduled to start from February 23. The team will start the preparations from February 14 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

According to Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), ace spinner Rashid Khan and all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, who are currently playing in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022, will join the squad at a later date.

The national squad comprising of 22 players with 22 supporting staff landed on Bangladesh soil on February 13.

The ACB will announce the playing squad for the series at a later date.

Both teams will lock horns in the first ODI on February 23 in Chittagong. Both teams will then travel to Dhaka for the T20I series scheduled to start from March 3.

Schedule

1st ODI         February 23, Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong

2nd ODI       February 25, Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong

3rd ODI        February 27, Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong

1st T20I        March 2, Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

2nd T20I      March 4, Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

Read More

14 hours ago
IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders squad

IPL 2022: The second day of the blockbuster auction ahead of the...
15 hours ago
IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians squad

IPL 2022: The Mumbai Indians (MI), the five-time champions of the Indian...
15 hours ago
PSL 2022: Today's schedule of PSL 7, February 14

PSL 2022: Only one match will be played during the HBL Pakistan...
16 hours ago
PSL 2022: Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings | IU VS KK – Match Preview | Predictions

IU VS KK: Islamabad United and Karachi Kings will meet in the...
16 hours ago
PSL 2022 Points Table after Lahore Qalandars VS Quetta Gladiators Match

PSL 2022 Points Table: Quetta Gladiators Sets 142-run target to Lahore Qalandars...
16 hours ago
PSL 7: Lahore Qalandars won by eight wickets against Quetta Gladiators | LQ VS QG

LQ VS QG: Lahore Qalandars won by eight wickets against Quetta Gladiators...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

philippines
7 mins ago
Philippines logs 2,730 new COVID-19 cases, death toll tops 55,000

MANILA - The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,730 new COVID-19...
12 mins ago
COVID-19 vaccine booster shot mandatory for foreign Umrah pilgrims

Saudi Arabia has made COVID-19 vaccine booster shot mandatory for the pilgrims...
German leader
12 mins ago
German leader flies to Kyiv to calm ‘critical’ Russia war threat

KYIV - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz lands in Kyiv on Monday before...
mongolia
13 mins ago
Mongolia logs 553 new COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR - Mongolia registered 553 new COVID-19 local cases in the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600