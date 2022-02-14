Afghanistan to play three ODIs, two T20Is against Bangladesh

Afghanistan national team will be touring Bangladesh for the white-ball series scheduled to start from February 23. The team will start the preparations from February 14 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

According to Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), ace spinner Rashid Khan and all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, who are currently playing in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022, will join the squad at a later date.

The national squad comprising of 22 players with 22 supporting staff landed on Bangladesh soil on February 13.

The ACB will announce the playing squad for the series at a later date.

Both teams will lock horns in the first ODI on February 23 in Chittagong. Both teams will then travel to Dhaka for the T20I series scheduled to start from March 3.

Schedule

1st ODI February 23, Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong

2nd ODI February 25, Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong

3rd ODI February 27, Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong

1st T20I March 2, Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

2nd T20I March 4, Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka