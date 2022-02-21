After the game versus Wisconsin, Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard erupts, and a brawl ensues

What appeared to be a routine college basketball game became a global phenomenon on Sunday when University of Michigan coach Juwan Howard exploded in rage after his arm was seized and he appeared to punch an opposition coach.

Michigan lost against Wisconsin 77-63, and as the two teams shook hands at the end of the game, Wisconsin’s head coach, Greg Gard, appeared to grasp Howard’s hand after Howard appeared to be sluggish to shake his hand.

According to multiple sources, Howard, who played for the Miami Heat and was a member of Michigan’s renowned “Fab Five” in college, was irritated when Gard took a timeout with 15 seconds remaining in the game and a 15-point lead.

Juwan Howard strikes Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft after Michigan-Wisconsin game pic.twitter.com/fbv0WKzbT6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 20, 2022

Gard appears to grab Howard when he doesn’t offer a handshake in a video of the scuffle, and the two look to have a heated conversation.

When Howard squeezes back into the centre of the crowd and delivers a punch that looks to connect with the head of Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft, players and coaches from both teams begin to step in to separate the head coaches.Players, coaches, and others on the court become caught in a scrum, reminiscent of the historic altercation between the Detroit Pistons and the Indiana Pacers in 2004 at the Palace of Auburn Hills, outside Detroit, which became known as “the Malice in the Palace.”

Here's Juwan Howard's side to the story. Added later that he felt he needed to protect himself, because Greg Gard touched him unnecessarily in the handshake line after he had gotten upset.#Badgers pic.twitter.com/hFWrEtBv1v — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) February 20, 2022

According to video of the altercation, Howard looked to have to be restrained at least twice by members of his squad.

At a press conference, Howard stated that he told Gard that he “would remember it,” alluding to the timeout Gard took in the dying seconds of the game.

Howard went on to add that when Gard grabbed his arm, he was taken aback.

“I think it was highly uncalled for for him to touch me as we verbalised and interacted with each other,” Howard added. “And that’s exactly what occurred. That’s when things became heated.”

When asked what he thought had transpired, Gard mentioned Howard being angered by the timeout.

“He didn’t like it when he came through the handshake line,” Gard said.

Juwan Howard in the handshake line vs Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/emwYBPPB0V — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) February 20, 2022

Juwan Howard's presser: pic.twitter.com/Cw6ZPBWQqt — Wil Hunter – United Wholesale Mortgage supporter (@Wil__Hunter) February 20, 2022

Juwan Howard needs to be suspended for a long time. He threw a punch that set off that brawl. Lots of people deserve punishment. Lots of fists were thrown. But Juwan set that off, and that is unacceptable from a head coach. — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) February 20, 2022

The incident went viral on social media, with some making light of the incident and others taking a more serious tone, demanding for Howard to be suspended for numerous games for his actions.

Warde Manuel, the athletic director at Michigan, said in a statement that an investigation will be conducted and that disciplinary action will be considered.

“There is no need for any of our employees or student-athletes to engage in a physical altercation with another, regardless of the initiating causes,” he stated.