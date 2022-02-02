Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
‘After the match, I was crying and so was Shaheen’, says Hasan Ali

hasan ali

Pakistan’s Hasan Ali reacts during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup semi-final match between Australia and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on November 11, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

Hasan Ali, the Pakistan fast bowler, has disclosed that he and Shaheen Shah Afridi cried after Pakistan’s semi-final loss to Australia.

Hasan Ali had missed Matthew Wade’s important catch, and Wade went on to smash three sixes off Shaheen Shah Afridi’s bowling to earn a place in the T20 World Cup final.

“After the match, I was crying and so was Shaheen; it was an extremely sad moment,” said Hasan.

“It was the tough moment of my career and it was quite difficult for me to forget. I haven’t revealed this to anyone until now but I didn’t sleep for two days, my wife was with me and she was tense as I was not sleeping.”

Hasan also revealed that he received a lot of help from Shoaib Malik, a veteran, as well as social media users.

“Shoaib bhai came to me and told me that you are a tiger and that I shouldn’t fall. In addition to that, I also received a lot of support on social media which helped me ease through the pain,” he said.

“I was quiet and sitting at the side as the dropped catch was appearing in my mind continuously but while travelling to Bangladesh I told myself that I should move on.”

