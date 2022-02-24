Aleem Dar, Ahsan Raza appointed match official for Pak-Aus Test series

ICC elite umpire Aleem Dar and PCB international umpire Ahsan Raza will be the on-field umpires for the historic Test series between Pakistan and Australia, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced today.

ICC Chief Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle will lead the Playing Control Team, the statement further added.

Madugalle, the former Sri Lanka captain, is the only match referee to have officiated in more than 200 Test matches. With 136 matches under his belt, Aleem Dar, the three-time ICC Umpire of the Year, leads the pack of umpires.

In the first and third Tests, Asif Yaqoob, the PCB Umpire for 2020 and 2021, will be the third umpire, while Rashid Riaz will be in the TV umpire’s box for the second Test.

On-field umpires Ahsan Raza, Aleem Dar, Asif Yaqoob, and Rashid Riaz will divide the duties, while match referee Muhammad Javed Malik will oversee the three One-Day Internationals in Rawalpindi on March 29, March 31, and April 2.

For the one-off T20I on April 5, Aleem and Ahsan will reconvene, with Muhammad Javed Malik serving as the match referee.

Umpire and match referee appointments:

4-8 Mar – 1st Test, Rawalpindi. Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (on-field), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Rashid Riaz (fourth umpire); Ranjan Madugalle (match referee)

12-16 Mar – 2nd Test, Karachi. Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (on-field), Rashid Riaz (third umpire), Asif Yaqoob (fourth umpire); Ranjan Madugalle (match referee)

21-25 Mar – 3rd Test, Lahore. Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (on-field), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Rashid Riaz (fourth umpire); Ranjan Madugalle (match referee)

29 Mar – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi. Alem Dar and Asif Yaqoob (on-field), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Faisal Afridi (fourth umpire); Mohammad Javed Malik (match referee)

31 Mar – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi. Alem Dar and Ahsan Raza (on-field), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Rashid Riaz (fourth umpire); Mohammad Javed Malik (match referee)

2 April – 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi. Alem Dar and Rashid Riaz (on-field), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Asif Yaqoob (fourth umpire); Mohammad Javed Malik (match referee)

5 Apr – one-off T20I, Rawalpindi. Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (on-field), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Rashid Riaz (fourth umpire); Mohammad Javed Malik (match referee)