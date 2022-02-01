Alex Hales comments on ECB’s decision to cancel Pakistan tour

England batsman Alex Hales has described the England Cricket Board's decision to cancel the Pakistan tour as ‘irrational’. Alex Hales said, “It's a great place to come and play cricket, I feel safe.”

“That decision to cancel that tour made absolutely no sense,” Hales told in an interview. “Especially after Pakistan came to England during Covid and helped out the ECB massively. So for them to cancel that tour made absolutely zero sense to me. It was only a short tour, only a few T20s so it made no sense.” He added.

After New Zealand left Pakistan on match day due to security concerns, the England Cricket Board opted not to send their team to Pakistan.

Alex Hales has a lot of playing experience in Pakistan. The batter has appeared in five seasons of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In PSL 7, Hales is wearing the shirt of Islamabad United, and he has already made an impact with a match-winning 82* off 54 balls in Islamabad’s opening encounter against Peshawar Zalmi.

Not only Alex Hales, but a total of 20 English players from six different franchises are competing in the PSL 2022.

Hales further stated, “I’ve been here four or five times now and get looked after well,” Hales said. “Every time we come here, the people are very hospitable and cricket is always really good. The fans here are crazy for it. So, it’s a great place to come and play cricket, I absolutely feel safe.”

The ECB and PCB, on the other hand, have rescheduled the cancelled trip, with England visiting Pakistan twice this year. In September, they will travel to Pakistan for a seven-match T20I series before the T20I World Cup in Australia. After the World Cup, they will tour again in November-December for a three-match Test Series.

