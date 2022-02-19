Amir Khan vs Kell Brook LIVE: Fight stream, latest updates and how to watch online tonight

Amir Khan and Kell Brook will finally meet in the middle of the ring tonight, more than a decade after their feud began.

After much deliberation and more than a decade of waiting, Amir Khan and Kell Brook will finally resolve their animosity in the ring this evening in a main-event contest at the AO Arena in Manchester.

The two former champions have known each other since they were teenagers, long before Khan made history as Team GB’s youngest ever boxing medalist at the 2004 Olympics. Both the Bolton-born fighter and his Sheffield adversary Brook went on to win world titles, with Khan also competing in significant contests in the United States. Despite the now-35-year-olds’ deep antipathy for one another and supporters’ long-standing desire for the fighters to settle their disagreements between the ropes, a fight has eluded the competitors and their fans until now.

Khan and Brook square off tonight in a catchweight bout at 149 pounds, with the opponents exchanging angry words this week at a raucous press conference and tense weigh-in. “I’m concerned about a few issues. “I’m concerned for Kell’s health after the thrashing I’m about to inflict on him,” Khan stated on Thursday. “He’ll absolutely sleep Saturday night when I crush him in,” Brook responded. He’ll be on his back or his face, one of the two.” On the undercard, heavyweight Frazer Clarke makes his professional debut after winning a medal for Team GB at the Tokyo Olympics last summer, and Natasha Jonas makes her third attempt to become a world champion.

The two former world champions have been on a collision course for much of their respective careers, but they have never agreed to a fight – until now.

Will Khan’s quickness and ability be enough to fool Brook? Or will the Sheffield guy be too powerful for his slightly smaller opponent?

With the first bell scheduled around 10.30 p.m., you can get all the answers right here with our live broadcast.

The big names are in town

RESULT: Natasha Jonas bts Chris Namus by RTD Natasha Jonas scores a second round stoppage to become WBO super welterweight champion with victory over Chris Namus. She has finally taken world glory at the third time of asking after falling short to Katie Taylor and Terri Harper. Natasha Jonas vs Chris Namus – Round 2 Jonas went off on the front foot, knocking her opponent into the ropes early in the round. Namus struggles to get back to her feet, but the towel is thrown in, and Jonas ends the fight in the second round. Jonas became the world champion for the third time! Miss GB delivered an outstanding performance! Natasha Jonas vs Chris Namus – Round 1 Jonas got the fight began quickly, landing a jab on the back foot against a tough-looking Namus. As the fight begins, the Merseyside star lands a nice left hook and a quick right counter. Switching from side to side, she displayed some impressive footwork and executed a one-two left right shot that knocked her opponent to the ground early on. Jonas had a terrific start, piling on the pressure until the final bell but was unable to capitalise before the final bell. Tyson Fury predicts Khan v Brook The ‘Gypsy King’ has spoken out about the impending clash between Khan and Brook. “People keep asking me my opinion on who will win the fight,” Fury said on social media. I know both boxers and wish them the best of luck. Both have had successful careers, and I am delighted that it is finally occurring and that the fans will be able to witness it. “Especially since so many British showdowns fail to materialise.” Congratulations to both men for participating, and may the best man win.” Clarke reviews his victory

Next up Natasha Jonas makes her third attempt at becoming world champion when she takes on Chris Namus for the WBO super welterweight world title.