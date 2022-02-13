AUS VS SL: Australia defeat Sri Lanka in super over

AUS VS SL: After late fireworks from the visitors forced their second T20 match in Sydney to a rare super over after it ended in a draw, Australia squeezed past Sri Lanka to seize control of their five-match T20 series on Sunday.

Australia’s Pat cummins (L) celebrates his successful catch to dismiss Sri Lanka’s batsman Pathum Nissanka with teammate Josh Hazlewood during the second T20 international cricket series match between Australia and Sri Lanka at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on February 13, 2022, in Sydney. (Photo by Muhammad FAROOQ / AFP) / — IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE —

AUS VS SL: After late fireworks from the visitors forced their second T20 match in Sydney to a rare super over after it ended in a draw, Australia squeezed past Sri Lanka to seize control of their five-match T20 series on Sunday.

Despite his side’s struggles in the run chase during their 20-run defeat in the opening match of the series on Friday, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and bowled for the second game in a row.

It appeared to be going in the same direction when Josh Inglis’ 48 guided Australia to 164 for six and the Sri Lankan top order failed to fire once again.

Pathum Nissanka’s 73 and Shanaka’s 34 off 19 balls, though, took the game to the wire.

Sri Lanka needed 12 off the last three balls to win with Marcus Stoinis bowling. Dushmantha Chameera smashed a four to tie the match and send it into a nail-biting super over. Maheesh Theekshana struck a six, then a single before Dushmantha Chameera smashed a four to tie the match and send it into a nail-biting super over.

With Shanaka and Dinesh Chandimal facing, Australia’s Josh Hazlewood delivered the over. Chandimal was run out after two dot balls, and Sri Lanka only achieved five runs.

With Glenn Maxwell and Stoinis reaching the mark off three balls from spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, Australia needed six to win.

“Great to get the win but pretty sloppy overall, we might have got away with one tonight,” said skipper Aaron Finch. “We bowled some great overs, we bowled some poor overs. But the fielding was poor.”

Hazlewood had already struck in the first over, dismissing Danushka Gunathilaka for a golden duck, caught at cover by Ben McDermott.

Sri Lanka were in serious trouble when Hazlewood removed Avishka Fernando for five in his following over, and Pat Cummins bowled Charith Asalanka without scoring.

Chandimal and Nissanka knuckled down after being reduced to 25 for three after five overs, guiding them to 64 for three at the halfway mark when Chandimal was dismissed for 19 by leg spinner Adam Zampa.

Shanaka was summoned to the crease and unleashed some massive smashes, putting up 39 in four overs with Nissanka before being taken out by Steve Smith after a 50-metre throw.

Nissanka guided his team to a 19-over total on the last over. Before Theekshana and Chameera sent it to the super over, he was outgoing for a boundary.

Thriller

“It was a thriller. The boys showed character,” said Shanaka. “These youngsters, when they go to the middle they take the fight on, so it’s a good sign. I’m really glad about the performance.”

Inglis, who came in when opener McDermott was out for 18, had five boundaries in 48.

Finch put up 27 with Inglis before being undone by Hasaranga’s slower delivery, which saw him stumped for 25.

After 10 overs, Australia were 80 for two, with Inglis batting steadily until Hasaranga struck again, with Shanaka taking a stunning catch to prevent him a half-century.

With Glenn Maxwell (15) controversially dismissed after the ball looked to brush his glove, Smith and Stoinis were tasked with scoring the game’s last runs.

Smith reached 14 before holing out to Chameera, who then bowled Stoinis (19), with Matthew Wade (13) striking the night’s first six on the second last delivery.

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com