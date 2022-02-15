AUS vs SL: Australia defeated Sri Lanka and secure T20 series

AUS vs SL: On Tuesday, a dominant Australia thrashed Sri Lanka by six wickets to win their third straight T20 match and complete the series in Canberra. Glenn Maxwell 39 off 25 helped Australia to seal the series.

Australia’s Kane Richardson (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Danushka Gunathilaka during the third T20 international cricket match between Australia and Sri Lanka at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on February 15, 2022. (Photo by Saeed Khan / AFP) / — IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE —

With two games remaining, the world champions enjoy an unassailable 3-0 lead after winning the first match by 20 runs and clinching the second in a dramatic super over finish after it ended in a tie.

They got off to a sluggish start chasing 122 at Manuka Oval, losing two early wickets before captain Aaron Finch (35) and big-hitting Maxwell brought the ship back to life.

They reached their target with 19 balls to spare and four wickets lost.

With Mitchell Starc return and Ashton Agar and Daniel Sams handed opportunities, Australia made three changes for the game, with Finch praising the squad’s depth.

“That’s one thing we’ve been trying to expose a little bit more, shuffling guys around to get more information on the depth of the squad,” he said. “And it’s looking really good at the moment.”

Sri Lanka, needing a win to keep the series alive, scored 17 runs in the first two overs after being put in to bat.

However, they were stymied by Australia’s economical bowling, eventually succumbing to 121 for six, with Dasun Shanaka hitting 39 and Kane Richardson taking 3-21.

Their chances of winning were hampered by star leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga testing positive for Covid-19 before the match and fast bowler Nuwan Thushara pulling up injured after only bowling seven balls.

“No positives today, yet again a poor start from our boys,” said Shanaka. “Throughout the series it’s been a major concern. If we had that momentum from the start we could get those runs on the board. We were 20 to 30 runs short in this game.”

Anchor role

They got a lift when the dangerous Ben McDermott was bowled first ball by Maheesh Theekshana, who got a thick edge to Charith Asalanka at slip.

After Ashton Agar, who surprisingly opened the batting, made 13 before Theekshana took his second wicket, Australia was reduced to 31 for two after five overs.

Maxwell, on the other hand, rode his luck, surviving three chances to blast 39 and turn the tables before succumbing to Theekshana after two sixes and three fours.

Before Josh Inglis (21) and Marcus Stoinis (12) guided them home, Finch was willing to play the anchor role.

Sri Lanka had made a strong start until Danushka Gunathilaka was dismissed in the third over by Richardson’s opening ball. In his three innings on tour, he has made 1, 0 and 9, putting his spot in danger.

Asalanka came in and hit a six, but was caught behind by Richardson a ball later, while Kusal Mendis, who had recovered from Covid-19, only lasted 11 balls before being undone by leg-spinner Agar.

Part-time spinner Maxwell took the big wicket of Pathum Nissanka, Sri Lanka’s best batsman in the series, but it took a wonderful diving catch from Sams to dismiss him for 16, leaving the visitors at 42 for four after eight overs.

The fifth wicket partnership of Dinesh Chandimal and Shanaka added 47 runs, but 122 was never going to be enough.

