Auto Club Speedway : NASCAR at Fontana 2022: Streaming Schedule Start Time, lineup

Auto Club Speedway : For the first time since 2020, the NASCAR Cup Series returns to Southern California for a points race with the WISE Power 400 at Auto Club Speedway.

Before the 2021 race was cancelled and moved to the Daytona International Speedway road course due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fontana, California, track had hosted at least one Cup race per year since 1997.

Austin Cindric, fresh off his Daytona 500 victory, will start on the pole in Sunday’s race after posting the fastest time in the season’s new knockout qualifying. Erik Jones, who finished second in the final round of qualifying, will start alongside on the front row.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sunday’s WISE Power 400 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California:

What time does the Cup race at Fontana start?

The WISE Power 400 starts at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. local) at Auto Club Speedway.

What TV channel is the Cup race at Fontana on?

Fox is broadcasting the WISE Power 400 and has a pre-race show beginning at 3 p.m. ET (Noon local).

Fox Sports 1 will also have an earlier pre-race show beginning at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. local).

Will there be a live stream of the Cup race at Fontana?

The WISE Power 400 can be watched live on FoxSports.com (for those with a cable/satellite provider) and the FoxSports app.

The race can also be watched live on FuboTV and other platforms.

How many laps is the Cup race at Fontana?

The WISE Power 400 is a 400-mile race that consists of 200 laps around the 2-mile Auto Club Speedway track. The race will be divided into three segments (laps per stage): Stage 1 (65 laps), Stage 2 (65 laps), and Stage 3 (70 laps).

Who won the race at Fontana last year?

There was no race at the track in 2021, but Alex Bowman won his second career Cup Series race at Auto Club Speedway on March 1, 2020.

What is the lineup for the WISE Power 400 at Auto Club Speedway?

(Car number in parentheses):

1. (2) Austin Cindric, Menards/Quaker State Ford

2. (43) Erik Jones, FOCUSfactor Chevrolet

3. (18) Kyle Busch, Interstate Batteries Toyota

4. (11) Denny Hamlin, FedEx Ground Toyota

5. (16) Daniel Hemric, Poppy Bank Chevrolet

6. (12) Ryan Blaney, Wurth Ford

7. (22) Joey Logano, AAA Southern California Ford

8. (9) Chase Elliott, NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet

9. (6) Brad Keselowski, Violet Defense Ford

10. (24) William Byron Jr., Axalta Chevrolet

11. (8) Tyler Reddick, Lenovo Chevrolet

12. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Reser’s Fine Foods Toyota

13. (5) Kyle Larson, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet

14. (48) Alex Bowman, Ally Chevrolet

15. (99) Daniel Suarez, Freeway Insurance Chevrolet

16. (3) Austin Dillon, Dow Coatings Chevrolet

17. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ralphs/Honey Nut Cheerios Chevrolet

18. (42) Ty Dillon, Allegiant Chevrolet

19. (20) Christopher Bell, Rheem Toyota

20. (17) Chris Buescher, Fastenal Ford

21. (41) Cole Custer, Production Alliance Group Ford

22. (21) Harrison Burton, DEX Imaging Ford

23. (34) Michael McDowell, Stage Front Ford

24. (14) Chase Briscoe, Mahindra Tractors Ford

25. (7) Corey LaJoie, General Formulatioins/Mutoh Chevrolet

26. (38) Todd Gilliland, Frontline Enterprises Inc. Ford

27. (51) Cody Ware, Nurtec ODT Ford

28. (77) Josh Bilicki, Pacific Coast Termite Chevrolet

29. (15) Garrett Smithley, Jacob Companies Ford

30. (78) BJ McLeod, Pala Casino Ford

31. (10) Aric Almirola, Rush/Mobil Delvac 1 Ford

32. (4) Kevin Harvick, Subway Ford

33. (1) Ross Chastain, Casa Del Sol Tequila Chevrolet

34. (23) Bubba Wallace, Wheaties Toyota

35. (31) Justin Haley, LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet

36. (45) Kurt Busch, Monster Energy Toyota