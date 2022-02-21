Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 03:41 pm
Babar Azam, others to join Test squad on Wednesday

babar azam

Pakistan national Test squad started their training at the National Stadium, Karachi from Feb 16. The remaining players, including Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Naseem Shah, will join the squad in Islamabad.

The three will spend one day in quarantine before joining the squad.

After the conclusion of the training camp in Karachi, players will travel to Islamabad, where they will begin their training at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Meanwhile, players from the Test squad who are currently competing in the HBL PSL 7, regardless of their teams’ playoff results, will remain in the PSL bubble until February 27 before being transferred to the bio bubble built up for the Australia series in Islamabad.

It must be noted that the first Test between Pakistan and Australia is starting from February 27.

Test squad: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Zahid Mahmood,

Reserves: Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Yasir Shah

