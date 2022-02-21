Babar Azam, others to join Test squad on Wednesday

Pakistan national Test squad started their training at the National Stadium, Karachi from Feb 16. The remaining players, including Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Naseem Shah, will join the squad in Islamabad.

The three will spend one day in quarantine before joining the squad.

After the conclusion of the training camp in Karachi, players will travel to Islamabad, where they will begin their training at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Meanwhile, players from the Test squad who are currently competing in the HBL PSL 7, regardless of their teams’ playoff results, will remain in the PSL bubble until February 27 before being transferred to the bio bubble built up for the Australia series in Islamabad.