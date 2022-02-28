Ban vs Afg: Afghanistan won by 7-wicket against Bangladesh
CHITTAGONG: Afghanistan won the third one-day international against Bangladesh by seven wickets in Chittagong on Monday, avoiding a series whitewash.
CHITTAGONG: Afghanistan won the third ODI against Bangladesh by seven wickets in Chittagong on Monday, avoiding a series whitewash.
After Rashid Khan’s 3-37 helped the visitors bowl out Bangladesh for 192 runs in 46.5 overs, Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored an unbeaten 106 off 110 balls to lead Afghanistan to 193-3 in 40.1 overs.
Bangladesh won the first two games of the series by four wickets and 88 runs, respectively.
On March 3 and 5, the visitors will face Bangladesh in two Twenty20 internationals.
For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com
Download BOL News App for latest news