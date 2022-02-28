Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 05:34 pm
Ban vs Afg: Afghanistan won by 7-wicket against Bangladesh

CHITTAGONG: Afghanistan won the third one-day international against Bangladesh by seven wickets in Chittagong on Monday, avoiding a series whitewash.

Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 05:34 pm
Afghanistan

Afghanistan’s Hashmatullah Shahidi (R) with teammate Rahmanullah Gurbaz walks off the feild after their win in the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on February 28, 2022. (Photo by Munir uz ZAMAN / AFP)

CHITTAGONG: Afghanistan won the third ODI against Bangladesh by seven wickets in Chittagong on Monday, avoiding a series whitewash.

After Rashid Khan’s 3-37 helped the visitors bowl out Bangladesh for 192 runs in 46.5 overs, Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored an unbeaten 106 off 110 balls to lead Afghanistan to 193-3 in 40.1 overs.

Bangladesh won the first two games of the series by four wickets and 88 runs, respectively.

On March 3 and 5, the visitors will face Bangladesh in two Twenty20 internationals.

