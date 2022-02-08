Bangladesh sports veterans hail Beijing Olympics opening

DHAKA, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) — Sports veterans in Bangladesh have hailed the Beijing Winter Olympic Games opening ceremony as a giant “wow” factor for the global sporting spectacle.

They said the opening ceremony in National Stadium in Beijing was a great display of precision in song, dance and visual effects.

Al Mamun Mridha, joint secretary general of Bangladesh Kite Federation and Bangladesh Dragon and Lion Dance Association told Xinhua on Monday that China has done it again after the historic opening ceremony of the 2008 Olympics.

“Our world has witnessed another significant demonstration of a masterclass in regard of innovation, classical synchronization of LED light, audiovisual chemistry. It was a flawless performance presented to the world and the highest level of demonstration of dedication, discipline, timeliness has surprised us with one expression– ‘Wow’,” he said.

“I sincerely express my utmost gratitude to China for presenting such a marvel to the world,” he added.

Mridha said a Winter Olympics during the COVID-19 pandemic is surely a milestone event in the context of the challenges and the uncertainty the world is going through.

He said maintaining health protocols and ensuring the safety of all participants seemed an impossible job, but China has proved its capability once again to portray to the world that if everyone is united and committed towards a goal, mankind can make any impossible become possible.

“The whole world became united in China because of this event and are performing to their best,” said Mridha.

“I strongly believe people of the world will remember this unforgettable event as a win of mankind against all the odds caused by the pandemic, and proudly appreciate and follow the path led by China.”

General Secretary of Bangladesh Wushu Federation, Md Dulal Hossain, said the opening of Beijing 2022 brought people together successfully, and the dazzling ceremony reflected the great Chinese culture and civilization.

He said the Olympic “spirit of solidarity” was visible in the opening ceremony, and expressed hopes that that spirit will be reflected in global efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bangladesh Olympic Association vice president Kazi Nabil Ahmed had earlier hailed China’s efforts in hosting the world’s biggest winter sporting extravaganza in a “green and clean” manner despite the difficulties caused by the pandemic.

The veteran sports organizer said the Olympic flame lit in Beijing will be “a symbol of the sporting spirit” in building a peaceful and prosperous world.

Ahmed also expressed his hope that all athletes and organizers will be able to participate in a safe manner.

“I’m sure the Olympics will bring nations together and lead to a greater understanding in the international arena.”