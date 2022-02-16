Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 03:43 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Ben Cutting, Sohail Tanvir fined for violation of rules

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 03:43 pm
tanvir

Both Peshawar Zalmi’s Ben Cutting and Quetta Gladiators’ Sohail Tanvir have been fined 15% of their match expenses for breaking a Level 1 infringement of the PSL Code of Conduct during their respective clubs’ match in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 on Tuesday.

Both players were found guilty of violating Article 2.6 of the PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which prohibits “using an obscene, offensive, or disparaging gesture during a PSL Match.”

According to the PCB, cutting was involved in the incident in Zalmi’s innings’ last over, when the batter made improper motions with his fingers after hitting the bowler for a third consecutive six.

Sohail made identical actions after catching Naseem Shah on the opening ball of the final over.

Inappropriate gestures have no place in this great sport,” said match referee Ali Naqvi. He said that as role models, the players must always understand and remember their on- and off-field obligations.

“Behaviour like this sends out a wrong message to the younger generation of cricketers. The PSL 2022 is being played in good, positive spirits and I would like to see the players continue to fight hard inside the field of play but at the same time to remain within the parameters of the spirit of the game,” he added.

There was no need for a formal hearing because Cutting and Sohail both pleaded guilty to the accusations and agreed to the sanctions imposed by Ali Naqvi. On-field umpires Michael Gough and Rashid Riaz, third umpire Asif Yaqoob, and fourth umpire Waleed Yaqoob all made accusations.

Follow BOL News for Latest PSL 2022 Updates – Click Here

Read More

23 mins ago
Foreign players getting uneasy due to strict bio-bubble

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has set some strict rules regarding the...
36 mins ago
Glenn Maxwell to miss white-ball series against Pakistan

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell will not be a part of the squad...
58 mins ago
Imran Khan to watch PSL 7 final after PCB recieves green signal from PM House

The seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is reaching its...
2 hours ago
CA drops pacer Michael Neser for Pakistan tour

Due to a side strain injury, Australian fast bowler Michael Neser has...
5 hours ago
WATCH: Naseem Shah breaks Zalmi's top-order

Quetta Gladiators' quick Naseem Shah bowled a spectacular over against Peshawar Zalmi...
15 hours ago
Cody Rhodes has left AEW, with a WWE return on the horizon

Cody Rhodes, one of All Elite Wrestling's founding wrestlers and a notional...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

iran nuclear deal
3 mins ago
Iran calls for US ‘political statement’ on nuclear deal

TEHRAN - Iran urged the US Congress on Wednesday to issue a...
textile sector
5 mins ago
Govt approves policy to boost capacity of textile industry

The government has approved a textile policy to boost the capacity of...
Piers Morgan
6 mins ago
Piers Morgan has expressed his desire to ‘puke’ at Prince Andrew’s sexual assault settlement

Piers Morgan mocked Prince Andrew after he chose an out-of-court deal with...
Red Cross
8 mins ago
Red Cross says cyberattack was ‘criminal’

GENEVA - The International Committee of the Red Cross said Wednesday that last month's...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600