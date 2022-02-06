Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

06th Feb, 2022. 07:33 pm
Ben Dunk, James Faulkner believes Australia will enjoy the atmosphere, quality of cricket in Pakistan

From 4 March to 5 April, Australia's men's cricket team will play three Tests, three ODIs, and a one-off T20I in Pakistan.

Ben Dunk and James Faulkner

Ben Dunk and James Faulkner. © cricwick

According to Ben Dunk and James Faulkner, the visitors will enjoy the atmosphere, the passionate fans, and the quality opposition.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to speak to a few of the guys who are planning on coming over here. It’s certainly different to what we are used to at home. But, it’s important that cricket does come back to Pakistan and you get to play at home like you play away.

“So, for the boys that are coming out, I think they can expect to a population that loves cricket and good performances, whether they’re from the home team or the away team. It would just be an amazing thing for world cricket,” Dunk, who played five T20Is for Australia and a Lahore Qalandars’ regular, told PCB digital.

“I’m excited to watch Australia play Pakistan,” said Faulkner, who played a Test, 69 ODIs, and 24 T20Is for Australia and is currently representing Quetta Gladiators in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

“There are going to be challenging wickets in the Test matches to feature two very good teams.  I am sure the Australian players are going to be tested and will enjoy playing against some quality players.

“It has been a long time since Australia came to Pakistan. In fact, it was probably the same year I came over for an under-19 trip when I was 17. I think it is important for cricket to be back in Pakistan, hence, why I’m here as well. I have travelled all around the world, so there is no exception for me not to come here.”

The Cricket Australia (CA) Board of Directors approved their national men’s team’s first visit of Pakistan in 24 years on Friday, while Test skipper Pat Cummins announced the tour would go ahead the day before.

“I think it’s great for cricket in general. Having played here in Pakistan for almost four years, I’ve got to experience a bit of the culture.

“Certainly before COVID, the crowds and the atmosphere that would flood into our games. So, I’m hoping the COVID situation allows as many fans to get into the grounds as possible because I think it would be a really amazing atmosphere for a lot of the Australian players to experience,” Dunk said.

Dunk mirrored Faulkner’s sentiments, agreeing that the larger Test-playing nations must do more to ensure that smaller nations receive enough Test cricket to survive and thrive.

“It’s hugely important that some of the more established Test-playing nations lift their weight and help out the other Test-playing nations that aren’t as fortunate. We’re seeing quite often around the world that some of the smaller Test-playing nations aren’t getting enough cricket to survive.”

