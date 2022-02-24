Brazilian footballers seek for help to leave Ukraine

RIO DE JANEIRO: A group of Brazilian footballers who play in Ukraine begged for help exiting the country on Thursday, claiming they were stranded in a Kiev hotel where they sought refuge due to Russia's invasion.

“There’s no fuel, the border is closed, the airspace is closed. There’s no way for us to get out,” said centre-back Marlon in the video posted on Instagram.

“We’re here with our families staying in a hotel because of the situation. We’re asking for the Brazilian government to help. That’s why we’re making this video.”

Around 20 individuals, including the Brazilian footballers’ families, are seen sitting and standing in a room at a Kiev hotel in the footage.

The players are all Shakhtar and Dynamo Kiev players. David Neres, an international forward who recently joined Shakhtar from Ajax in the Netherlands, was among the group.

“We feel abandoned, we don’t know what to do,” said one of the partners, who were seated on a couch with their children, the footballers standing behind them.

“We ran to come here with our children. But we don’t even know if there will be food to eat.”

Brazil’s embassy in Kiev said in a statement that it would remain open and work to ensure the safety of its citizens. “the protection of the roughly 500 Brazilian citizens” in Ukraine, asking them to maintain daily contact.

As air attacks targeted military installations and infantry forces marched in from the north, south, and east, Russia started a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, killing scores.

When a pro-Russian separatist movement emerged in the eastern Ukraine in 2014, Shakhtar, which frequently plays in the Champions League, relocated from Donetsk to Kiev.

The Donbass Arena, the city’s ultra-modern stadium, was attacked the same year.

Willian, Fernandinho, and Douglas Costa, all of whom played for Shakhtar Donetsk, used Ukraine as a stepping stone on their path to top European teams.

