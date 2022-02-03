CA receives report on Mohammad Hasnain’s actions from PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has delivered Cricket Australia (CA) the report of Mohammad Hasnain's action test.

CA will divulge the details of the test, according to reports, because his actions were reported in Australia.

Hasnain’s bowling performance was recently noted at the Big Bash League (BBL). The incident was reported after Moises Henriques, the captain of the Sydney Sixers, accused him of chucking.

The cricketing community was outraged by Henriques’ reply, believing that the Australians couldn’t manage Hasnain’s ferocious pace.

Hasnain was tested on his bowling action at the Lahore University for Management and Sciences (LUMS) ICC-approved biomechanics laboratory.

In the BBL, the pacer was unstoppable. In the five matches he played in the competition, he took 7 wickets at an average of 15.71 and an economy rate of 6.00.

His initial spell in the BBL came to an end prematurely as he was summoned by PCB for the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 21-year-old is presently playing for Quetta Gladiators in the PSL. He’ll be hoping to bounce back from the setback of being reported for his bowling motion by performing in one of the top franchise T20 leagues in the world and securing a spot in Pakistan’s national team.

