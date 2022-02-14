Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Xinhua Xinhua

14th Feb, 2022. 07:54 pm
China takes zero-tolerance approach to Olympics-related copyright infringement

BEIJING, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — During the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, China is showing no tolerance to related copyright infringement activities, a copyright official said here on Monday.

Since the opening of the Games, a total of 3,363 online accounts involved in copyright infringement had been punished as of Feb. 12, said Tang Zhaozhi, an official of the copyright management division under the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, at a press conference.

Tang said that during the period, 27 major online video, social and search engine platforms deleted 32,376 copyright-infringing links following notices issued by copyright owners. He said that these platforms also identified and deleted 227,452 such links during self-inspection procedures.

Tang said that in late January, the National Copyright Administration, together with other departments including the Ministry of Public Security, launched a two-month special campaign targeting copyright infringement activities related to the Games. These activities include the unauthorized broadcasting and dissemination of events on livestreaming platforms, and the uploading of pirated videos of the Games to the internet, among others.

The departments have also established a quick-response team to handle reports of copyright infringement submitted by copyright owners, including the International Olympic Committee, the Beijing Organising Committee for the Games, and authorized broadcasters, Tang said.

 

