Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 03:36 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Chinese women’s Asian Cup win sparks calls for gender pay equality

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 03:36 pm
football

The Asian Cup win of China’s women’s football team has generated calls for equal pay on social media, with critics contrasting their performance with that of the men’s team.

Xiao Yuyi’s stoppage-time goal gave China a 3-2 victory over South Korea in the final, giving them a record eighth Asian title.

Fans on social media were quick to compare the women’s team’s dramatic triumph to the men’s team’s less successful performance last week, when a sloppy loss to Vietnam ruined their faint hopes of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

“Please hand out prize money to the women’s team according to what the men get — equal pay for equal work!” read one widely shared post on the Twitter-like Weibo.

Another popular post said China’s football association “leads the way in favouring men over women”.

Women “keep working hard, and the money they bring home goes towards the football association’s hapless sons,” it added.

In China, women earn 12 percent less than men overall, according to a report last year by online recruitment firm Zhaopin.

Equal pay campaigns for national women’s teams have gained ground in recent years, with countries including England, Brazil and Australia taking action to pay them the same as men.

But other nations have been slow to follow suit, with the US women’s team — the most successful in international competition — locked in a long-running dispute with the country’s soccer federation over what it calls discriminatory pay practices.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has said he wants his country to host and even win a World Cup one day, but the men’s team has only ever qualified once — in 2002, when they failed to score a goal or win a point.

China hosted the women’s edition in 1991, and finished runners-up in the 1999 tournament.

Read More

44 mins ago
Shoaib Akhtar joins TikTok, shares a thoughtful message

Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar has joined the most popular video sharing...
2 hours ago
Shahid Afridi praises Gladiators batter Jason Roy for his spectacular inning

Jason Roy led the Quetta Gladiators to a 7-wicket win over Lahore...
3 hours ago
Pak-Ind T20 WC match tickets sold out within hours

The Pakistan-India rivalry is known throughout the globe and the matches between...
3 hours ago
Jason Roy hopes to maintain his momentum in PSL Lahore leg

Quetta Gladiators batter Jason Roy hoped to maintain his momentum and performance...
4 hours ago
Fakhar Zaman becomes highest scorer in a single season of PSL history

The ongoing seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has reached...
5 hours ago
Cricket Australia announces Test squad for Pakistan tour

Cricket Australia (CA) on Monday announced the 18-man Test squad for the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

philippines covid
5 mins ago
Philippines logs 3,574 new COVID-19 cases, lowest daily spike in 2022

MANILA - The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 3,574 new COVID-19...
7 mins ago
Govt increased salary of FC, Rangers by 15pct, says Imran Khan

QUETTA: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said the government had increased...
West Ham's Zouma
10 mins ago
West Ham’s Zouma apologises for abusing cat in shocking online video

LONDON - West Ham and France defender Kurt Zouma has apologised after...
olympic
10 mins ago
S. Korea to appeal to CAS over Olympic short track ‘injustice’

South Korea's sports organisation announced Tuesday that it will appeal to the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600