Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 12:07 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Chris Cairns former New Zealand all-rounder diagnosed with bowel cancer

WELLINGTON: Chris Cairns, the legendary New Zealand cricketer, revealed on Saturday that he had been diagnosed with bowel cancer, a new health setback.

Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 12:07 am
Chris Cairns

WELLINGTON: Chris Cairns, the legendary New Zealand cricketer, revealed on Saturday that he had been diagnosed with bowel cancer, a new health setback.

Cairns was recently released from the hospital, five months after undergoing a life-saving heart procedure and then being paralysed by a stroke.

“Another fight ahead but here’s hoping this one is a swift upper cut and over in the first round,” the 51-year-old, one of the world’s top all-rounders in the early 2000s, said on social media.

“I was told yesterday I have bowel cancer… big shock and not what I was expecting.

“So, as I prepare for another round of conversations with surgeons and specialists, I keep remembering how lucky I am to be here in the first place.”

Last September, Cairns, which is based in Canberra, needed emergency heart surgery due to an aortic dissection, which is a tear in the inner layer of the body’s major artery.

He had a stroke during the operation, which left him paralysed in both legs.

Between 1989 and 2004, Cairns appeared in 62 Tests for New Zealand, averaging 29.4 with the ball and 33.53 with the bat.

He was the sixth player to reach the all-rounders’ double of 200 wickets and 3,000 runs, and he smashed 87 sixes, a Test world record at the time.

However, his on-field accomplishments were overshadowed by match-fixing claims, strongly denied by Cairns that resulted in two court cases.

Despite being cleared on both instances, he said his reputation had been “scorched.”

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

Read More

2 hours ago
PSL Points Table 2022 After Islamabad United Vs Karachi Kings

PSL Points Table 2022 After Islamabad United Vs Karachi Kings [table id=754...
2 hours ago
Ramiz Raja, Babar Azam pay tribute to late Lata Mangeshkar

After Indian iconic singer, Lata Mangeshkar died at the age of 92,...
3 hours ago
PSL 7: Liam Livingstone will join Peshawar Zalmi for Lahore leg PSL

PSL 7: Liam Livingstone, a hard-hitting batter from England, will join his...
3 hours ago
PSL 7: Islamabad United set 178-run target for Karachi Kings | KK VS IU

KK VS IU: Islamabad United set 178-run target for the Karachi Kings...
4 hours ago
Roundup: Egypt's media hail Beijing Winter Olympics opening show as "amazing," "impressive"

CAIRO, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- Egyptian media have hailed the opening ceremony...
4 hours ago
Sir Viv Richards wishes Sarfaraz Ahmed's career to reach its peak

Sir Viv Richards, the current coach of the Quetta Gladiators and the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

3 Argan Oil Hacks for Dry and Damaged Hair
3 mins ago
3 Argan Oil Hacks for Dry and Damaged Hair

Argan oil is a master at softening your hair like fresh cream....
Kanye West
7 mins ago
Kanye West’s new girlfriend Julia Fox wants him and Kim Kardashian to ‘resolve’ their issues

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's dispute has made headlines in the midst...
Angelina Jolie
13 mins ago
Angelina Jolie shares a letter from an Afghan girl to bring attention to their suffering.

Angelina Jolie wants her fans and followers to be aware of the...
Meghan Markle
19 mins ago
Meghan Markle Missing: Where is Meghan Markle?

Meghan Markle has been out of the headlines for a few weeks,...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600