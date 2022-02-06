Clash of the titans: Salah, Mane to faceoff in AFCON 2022 final

(COMBO) This combination of file pictures made on February 4, 2022, shows, at left, Egypt’s forward Mohamed Salah in Garoua on January 15, 2022; and Senegal’s forward Sadio Mane in Yaounde on February 2, 2022. – Senegal will face Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 final football match, scheduled for February 6, 2022, at Stade d’Olembe in Yaounde. (Photo: AFP)

Africa Cup of Nations’ favorites Egypt will take on Senegal in the final of the tournament this year. Liverpool stars Sadio Mane and Mohammad Salah will be playing in the opposite teams as their teams fight for the title.

Meanwhile, Egypt called on Africa Cup of Nations organisers to delay this weekend’s final against Senegal to give them more time to prepare after overcoming hosts Cameroon on penalties in Thursday’s semi-final.

“I want to state to all CAF authorities that Senegal have one extra day to train and therefore maybe we should play the final on Monday,” suggested Egypt’s assistant coach Diaa al-Sayed, who was speaking after coach Carlos Queiroz was shown a red card during the semi-final.

Mohamed Salah’s Egypt went through to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations after beating hosts Cameroon 3-1 on penalties at the end of a goalless 120 minutes in Yaounde.

Goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal was the hero for the Egyptians, saving from both Harold Moukoudi and James Lea-Siliki in the shoot-out at the Olembe Stadium before Clinton Njie blazed wide with Cameroon’s last chance to keep their dream alive.

Salah, who is usually the fifth penalty-taker for his national side, was not needed as Egypt advanced to a final showdown against Senegal at the Olembe Stadium.

That will see Salah come up against his Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane, with the Pharaohs chasing a record-extending eighth African crown while Senegal continue their search for their first title.

Egypt have been the most successful team in the event and have won the trophy on seven occasions.

However, they haven’t won the trophy since 2010 and came really close to another title before falling at the final hurdle in 2017 against Cameroon.

On the other hand, Senegal overcame Burkina Faso 3-1 in normal time a day earlier. They will now play the second consecutive Africa Cup of Nations final after breaking Burkina Faso hearts in their last-four tie in Yaounde on Wednesday.

Cisse’s side had two penalties awarded in the first half only for the Ethiopian referee to change his mind both times following a VAR review.

However, they went ahead just after the midway point in the second period when Paris Saint-Germain defender Diallo popped up in the box to produce a striker’s finish.

The second arrived on 76 minutes as Mane provided a superb assist for Gueye, also of PSG, to score, and Mane completed the win late on after Blati Toure had pulled a goal back.

Abdou Diallo, Idrissa Gana Gueye and Sadio Mane scored second-half goals to secure a 3-1 victory.

Senegal have never won the competition, but are in the final for the second AFCON in a row.

They lost to Algeria in the last tournament that was held in 2019, and are now playing the final again after they secured a win over Burkina Faso (3-1) in the semi-final. Mane’s side will be eyeing their first-ever title.

Players to watch out

Senegal:

Sadio Mane:

Liverpool star forward Sadio Mané has captained Senegal in the tournament and is likely to be the main asset for the Lions of Teranga in the final.

Earlier in the tournament, Mane suffered a head knock with opposing goalkeeper Vozinha after which he was taken to the hospital. However, he was declared fit for Senegal’s Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final against Equatorial Guinea.

The forward scored a record-equaling 29th goal for his country as Senegal defeated Burkina Faso 3-1 in their Africa Cup of Nations semi-final.

Now that his side has qualified for the final, he will be looking forward to leading his teammates to glory.

Abdou Diallo

Abdou Diallo made his international debut last year in March and he plays as a center-back for French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The 25-year-old is a classy operator with a slick left foot and brilliant defensive instincts, but being thrust into such a critical role so early in his international career is no easy task.

If he performs to his abilities, Senegal will be close to impassable at the defence.

Kalidou Koulibaly

Kalidou Koulibaly is also known as one of the most exceptional center-backs in Europe and has been representing Senegal for a long time.

Meanwhile, he is reportedly recovering from a calf injury but there will is optimism that he will still play his part in the national team’s ambitions to clinch the first-ever title.

The 30-year-old defender is the foundation behind Napoli’s good performance in the domestic circuit and will aim to help the team to the glory in the Africa Cup of Nations 2022.

Edouard Mendy

Senegal’s goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has established himself as no. 1 at Chelsea since he arrived from Rennes in 2020.

He won the Champions League with the Blues in 2021. He is now widely known as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

The 29-year-old goalie missed the knockout stages in 2019’s edition of the tournament after suffering from a broken finger, and he will be looking for redemption for his side in the African Cup of Nations final this year.

Senegal probably have the best goalkeeper in the tournament in Édouard Mendy, and if Mané can work his magic at the other end then Senegal will hope to win their first-ever AFCON title.

Egypt:

Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah is one of the top players who have made their mark at the Africa Cup of Nations 2022.

The 29-year-old forward will hope to guide his team to the title after they advanced into the final following a victory over hosts Cameroon in the semifinal on penalties.

The star winger has been in good form in the domestic season so far, continuing his excellent career at Liverpool since joining the club in 2017-18.

He could be the difference-maker as Salah is being touted as the best player in the world based on his current form.

Omar Marmoush

Omar Marmoush is a lively forward who often starts on the left before cutting inside to unload powerful shots.

The 22-year-old could be set for a major role at the AFCON if the manager Carlos Queiroz goes for him though occasionally one-dimensional, the youngster has the perfect profile of a forward.

Mahmoud Trezeguet

Aston Villa midfielder Mahmoud Trezeguet was recalled after a period out on the sidelines.

The 27-year-old underwent surgery to repair a damaged cruciate ligament in April last year and missed six 2022 World Cup qualifiers, September’s friendly against Liberia plus the Arab Cup.

His last appearance was in the 4-0 win over Comoros in the AFCON qualifiers back in March 2021.

The Aston Villa midfielder could prove to be another surprise package for the opponents with his ability to provide key passes.

Head-to-head:

The final is not so much about Egypt against Senegal but for Liverpool fans as it is about their two-star players facing off.

In their head-to-head matches, Senegal have emerged victorious on two occasions, while Egypt have won six games and two matches ended as a draw,

Supporters of the Premier League club know the competitive nature of their star duo and they will hope that the two leave their AFCON rivalry behind them when they return to the English Premier League.