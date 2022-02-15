Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 02:17 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Cody Rhodes has left AEW, with a WWE return on the horizon

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 02:17 am
Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes, one of All Elite Wrestling’s founding wrestlers and a notional executive vice president, is quitting the organisation. All indications point to a return to WWE.

Cody Rhodes, one of All Elite Wrestling’s founding wrestlers and a notional executive vice president, is quitting the organisation. All indications point to a return to WWE.

Brandi, his wife, is also quitting AEW.

According to ESPN’s Mike Coppinger, Rhodes notified AEW CEO Tony Khan on Tuesday morning that he was leaving and that he did not have a non-compete clause in his contract. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, “word inside the wrestling business” is that Rhodes may be re-joining WWE.

“Cody and Brandi Rhodes were critical to the success of All Elite Wrestling,” Khan stated in a statement.

“Cody’s ability, along with his daring, passion for our industry, and love for community outreach, helped AEW deliver on our promise to give fans what they had been waiting for for far too long — something new, original, and long-lasting.”

Khan went on to say that he has “immense respect and appreciation” for both Cody and Brandi and wishes them the best for the future.

Whether or whether a formal agreement has been reached, WWE is by far the most logical venue for Rhodes in the wrestling world.

“I have cherished my time at AEW,” Rhodes said. The locker room is wonderful. Fans who are amazing. People who are amazing. The’revolution’ was truly televised, and I was fortunate to be a part of it.”

In the locker room, Rhodes thanked Khan and several wrestlers.

Rhodes, 36, is the son of late professional wrestler and superstar Dusty Rhodes. From 2006 through 2016, he was a member of WWE.

In many ways, his departure from WWE to wrestle for promotions such as Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro-Wrestling was the match that lit the tinder of the burgeoning global wrestling scene, leading to the birth of AEW.

His defection is a big deal in the wrestling world. So far, a handful of wrestlers have left WWE for AEW, including Matt Hardy, Christian, Daniel Bryan, Rusev (Miro), Aleister Black (Malakai Black), Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley), and Chris Jericho, but no one has done the opposite.

Rhodes and the Young Bucks were the first wrestlers to openly align with AEW, and they held dual responsibilities in the organisation as wrestlers and executive vice presidents. Even with the announcement that Rhodes was working on a “handshake deal” with AEW in the absence of a long-term contract, this is not a tale that anyone could have predicted.

 

Read More

2 hours ago
PSL 7: Peshawar Zalmi won by 24-run against Quetta Gladiators | PZ vs QG

PZ vs QG: Peshawar Zalmi won by 24-run against Quetta Gladiators in...
5 hours ago
PSL 7: Erin Holland the 'Snow Queen' of PSL 2022

PSL 7: Erin Holland, an Australian cricket presenter, is in Lahore for...
5 hours ago
Peshawar vs Quetta Live Score | PZ VS QG Live Match 22nd | Ball by Ball updates

QG vs PZ: Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the 22nd...
6 hours ago
AUS vs SL: Australia defeated Sri Lanka and secure T20 series

AUS vs SL: On Tuesday, a dominant Australia thrashed Sri Lanka by...
7 hours ago
PSL 2022 live streaming: How to watch today’s PSL 7 match live | 15th Feb

PSL 2022 live streaming: Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in...
7 hours ago
PSL 7: Peshawar Zalmi opts to bat against Quetta Gladiators | PZ vs QG

PZ vs QG: Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and opted to bat...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Samsung Galaxy S22+
12 mins ago
Video of the disassembly of a Samsung Galaxy S22+

A new video provided by PBKreviews demonstrates the process of disassembling the...
Realme 9 Pro
29 mins ago
The official teaser for the Realme 9 Pro and Pro+ provides the final details before the device’s introduction tomorrow.

Two Realme 9 Pro phones will be unveiled on February 16 (tomorrow),...
OPPO Reno7 Z
34 mins ago
The Design of the OPPO Reno7 Z Has Been Revealed Through Leaked Renders

Oppo, a Chinese smartphone company, just announced the Reno7 5G series in...
vivo V23 5G
39 mins ago
The vivo V23 5G Launched in Pakistan with 50MP Dual Selfie Camera 

Today, vivo launched a trailblazing smartphone, V23 5G, with exceptional photography features...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600