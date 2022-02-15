Cody Rhodes has left AEW, with a WWE return on the horizon

Cody Rhodes, one of All Elite Wrestling’s founding wrestlers and a notional executive vice president, is quitting the organisation. All indications point to a return to WWE.

Cody Rhodes, one of All Elite Wrestling’s founding wrestlers and a notional executive vice president, is quitting the organisation. All indications point to a return to WWE.

Brandi, his wife, is also quitting AEW.

According to ESPN’s Mike Coppinger, Rhodes notified AEW CEO Tony Khan on Tuesday morning that he was leaving and that he did not have a non-compete clause in his contract. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, “word inside the wrestling business” is that Rhodes may be re-joining WWE.

“Cody and Brandi Rhodes were critical to the success of All Elite Wrestling,” Khan stated in a statement.

“Cody’s ability, along with his daring, passion for our industry, and love for community outreach, helped AEW deliver on our promise to give fans what they had been waiting for for far too long — something new, original, and long-lasting.”

Khan went on to say that he has “immense respect and appreciation” for both Cody and Brandi and wishes them the best for the future.

Whether or whether a formal agreement has been reached, WWE is by far the most logical venue for Rhodes in the wrestling world.

“I have cherished my time at AEW,” Rhodes said. The locker room is wonderful. Fans who are amazing. People who are amazing. The’revolution’ was truly televised, and I was fortunate to be a part of it.”

In the locker room, Rhodes thanked Khan and several wrestlers.

Rhodes, 36, is the son of late professional wrestler and superstar Dusty Rhodes. From 2006 through 2016, he was a member of WWE.

In many ways, his departure from WWE to wrestle for promotions such as Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro-Wrestling was the match that lit the tinder of the burgeoning global wrestling scene, leading to the birth of AEW.

His defection is a big deal in the wrestling world. So far, a handful of wrestlers have left WWE for AEW, including Matt Hardy, Christian, Daniel Bryan, Rusev (Miro), Aleister Black (Malakai Black), Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley), and Chris Jericho, but no one has done the opposite.

Rhodes and the Young Bucks were the first wrestlers to openly align with AEW, and they held dual responsibilities in the organisation as wrestlers and executive vice presidents. Even with the announcement that Rhodes was working on a “handshake deal” with AEW in the absence of a long-term contract, this is not a tale that anyone could have predicted.