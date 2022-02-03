Covid-19 scare in India team ahead of West Indies series

Four cricketers and three supporting staff members of the India team have been tested positive for the Covid-19 ahead of the home series with West Indies scheduled to get underway on February 6, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said.

The tour includes three One Day internationals at Ahemadabad followed by three Twenty20 Internationals at Kolkata.

“The BCCI Medical team is handling the positive cases and they will remain in isolation till complete recovery is attained,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

Opening batter Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer along with three sporting staff members were tested positive.

Mayank Agarwal, an opener, has been selected to the squad.

Because of the pandemic, the matches in Ahmedabad will be played behind closed doors, while the Eden Gardens venue in Kolkata will be operating at 75% capacity.