Cricket AUstrlia announces Test squad for Pakistan tour

Cricket Australia (CA) on Monday announced the 18-man Test squad for the historic tour to Pakistan which is scheduled to start from March 4 in Rawalpindi.

Our 18-player Test squad for the Qantas tour of Pakistan! 🔒 The Test playing contingent and staff are due to depart for Pakistan later this month while white ball players, to be announced separately, will join mid-tour for the ODI and T20I matches. pic.twitter.com/7RM0HwKygq — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) February 7, 2022

The Kangaroos will be touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years. The tour comprises 3 Tests, three ODIs and only T20I.

CA stated that Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis and Mitchell Swepson will also be a part of the red-all series squad. The statement further added that the Australian spinner Ashton Agar will also be a part of the squad from the group of players who won the Ashes series.

The board stated that none of the players have opted to withdraw from the tour to Pakistan. The board further added that the white-ball series squad will be announced at a later date.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is yet to announce the squad for the red-ball series.

Australian squad:

Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, and David Warner.

Revised schedule

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket Australia (CA) on Friday announced the revised schedule for Australia’s tour of Pakistan.

Feb 27 – Arrival in Islamabad

Mar 4-8 – 1st Test, Rawalpindi

Mar 12-16 – 2nd Test, Karachi

Mar 21-25 – 3rd Test, Lahore

Mar 29 – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

Mar 31 – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

April 2 – 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi

Apr 5 – one-off T20I, Rawalpindi

Apr 6 – Departure

Read more: PCB announces new schedule for Australia tour of Pakistan