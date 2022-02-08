Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
08th Feb, 2022. 10:57 am
Cricket AUstrlia announces Test squad for Pakistan tour

australia

Cricket Australia (CA) on Monday announced the 18-man Test squad for the historic tour to Pakistan which is scheduled to start from March 4 in Rawalpindi.

The Kangaroos will be touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years. The tour comprises 3 Tests, three ODIs and only T20I.

CA stated that Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis and Mitchell Swepson will also be a part of the red-all series squad. The statement further added that the Australian spinner Ashton Agar will also be a part of the squad from the group of players who won the Ashes series.

The board stated that none of the players have opted to withdraw from the tour to Pakistan. The board further added that the white-ball series squad will be announced at a later date.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is yet to announce the squad for the red-ball series.

Australian squad:

Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, and David Warner.

Revised schedule

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket Australia (CA) on Friday announced the revised schedule for Australia’s tour of Pakistan.

  • Feb 27 – Arrival in Islamabad
  • Mar 4-8 – 1st Test, Rawalpindi
  • Mar 12-16 – 2nd Test, Karachi
  • Mar 21-25 – 3rd Test, Lahore
  • Mar 29 – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi
  • Mar 31 – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi
  • April 2 – 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi
  • Apr 5 – one-off T20I, Rawalpindi
  • Apr 6 – Departure

