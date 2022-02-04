Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 03:35 pm
Cricket fans flood Twitter with #fizzashiza memes

Web Desk BOL News

#fizzashiza

Image: Twitter

The ‘#fizzashiza’ memes have taken the internet by storm! The scene that went viral is of the two sisters Fizza and Shiza marrying two brothers Zain and Faraz.

The scene from the drama also went viral on the internet.

Taking advantage of the memes, the cricket fans stormed Twitter.

