Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 12:33 pm
Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses 400 million followers on Instagram

ronaldo

Image: Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese star footballer, has achieved another record, as his Instagram followers have surpassed 400 million, making him the first person ever to do so, according to Mail Online.

Even before reaching 400 million followers, the Manchester United footballer was the most followed celebrity on Instagram, with over 3 million followers. Ronaldo’s Instagram following, on the other hand, increased significantly the day after he celebrated his 37th birthday.

Ronaldo uploaded a photo of himself and partner Georgina Rodrguez celebrating his 37th birthday.

The Portuguese footballer took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo celebrating his birthday with the ladylove.

He posted the picture with a lovely caption, “Life is a roller coaster. Hard work, high speed, urgent goals, demanding expectations… But in the end, it all comes down to family, love, honesty, friendship, values that make it all worth it.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

The footballer has 3,242 posts on Instagram, with an average of 10 million likes per post. Only 500 Instagram profiles are followed by the celebrity.

With over 308 million followers, American celebrity Kylie Jenner is the second most-followed person on Instagram behind Ronaldo. Lionel Messi, the world’s best footballer, is third with 306 million Instagram followers.

