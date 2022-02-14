Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 01:15 am
Cristiano Ronaldo wishes Valentine’s Day to girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo wishes Happy Valentine’s to girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez

Cristiano Ronaldo, a Manchester United footballer, wished his girlfriend Georgina Rodrguez a Happy Valentine’s Day on February 14.

“Happy Valentine’s Day, my darling,” Ronaldo captioned the photo, which also included kiss and love emojis.

In the Instagram post, the player can be seen kissing his partner on a balcony with a beautiful backdrop.

Within 30 minutes, over two million admirers liked the heart-melting photograph, and over 25,000 Instagram users commented on it.

“Loved the photo, happy Valentine’s Day to everyone,” wrote Navjyot Gurudatta.

“Respect,” one user wrote.

Several others used heart emojis to show their affection for the couple.

 

 

