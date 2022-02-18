Eileen Gu of China won gold in the freeski halfpipe, making Olympic history

Already comfortably in first place, she outperformed herself in the second run with a score of 95.25. By the time she began her third run victory lap, she had already secured gold.

Gu hugged her coach at the top of the slope before returning down the halfpipe and finishing the ride with easy jumps, posing and celebrating her victory in midair.

“I’d never taken a victory lap in my life, so I said to myself, ‘You know what, last event at the Olympics seems like I finally deserve it.’ I’m overjoyed, “According to the Olympic website, Gu told reporters following her victory.

“It has been two straight weeks of the most intense highs and lows I’ve ever experienced in my life. It has changed my life forever,” she said.

Gu expressed a “deep-seated sense of appreciation and resolution” as she reflected on her first and historic Olympic Games.

“Just like this all coming together after years and years of work, it’s like taking a deep breath. I’m exhausted. I mean, I’ve been skiing every single day since the opening ceremony till now, so I’m exhausted, but I’m at peace. I’m grateful. I’m filled with zeal and pride “She stated.

Cassie Sharpe of Canada took silver with a top score of 90.75, while Rachael Karker of Canada took bronze. Gu embraced both of them as they posed for photos after the ceremony.

She also wore a panda hat while receiving her Bing Dwen Dwen replica mascot on the podium, which caused a stir among her Chinese social media followers