Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 09:53 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Eileen Gu of China won gold in the freeski halfpipe, making Olympic history

Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 09:53 pm
Eileen Gu

Already comfortably in first place, she outperformed herself in the second run with a score of 95.25. By the time she began her third run victory lap, she had already secured gold.
Gu hugged her coach at the top of the slope before returning down the halfpipe and finishing the ride with easy jumps, posing and celebrating her victory in midair.
“I’d never taken a victory lap in my life, so I said to myself, ‘You know what, last event at the Olympics seems like I finally deserve it.’ I’m overjoyed, “According to the Olympic website, Gu told reporters following her victory.

“It has been two straight weeks of the most intense highs and lows I’ve ever experienced in my life. It has changed my life forever,” she said.
Gu expressed a “deep-seated sense of appreciation and resolution” as she reflected on her first and historic Olympic Games.
“Just like this all coming together after years and years of work, it’s like taking a deep breath. I’m exhausted. I mean, I’ve been skiing every single day since the opening ceremony till now, so I’m exhausted, but I’m at peace. I’m grateful. I’m filled with zeal and pride “She stated.
Cassie Sharpe of Canada took silver with a top score of 90.75, while Rachael Karker of Canada took bronze. Gu embraced both of them as they posed for photos after the ceremony.
She also wore a panda hat while receiving her Bing Dwen Dwen replica mascot on the podium, which caused a stir among her Chinese social media followers

A breakout star

The Beijing 2022 Olympics have been a breakthrough moment for Gu as she became one of the biggest stars of the Games.
Born and raised in California, Gu chose in 2019 to compete for China, where she is known as Gu Ailing. In the lead-up to the Games, her popularity skyrocketed, with her face splashed across billboards, commercials, magazine covers and on state television.
And since the Games got underway, she has become a national sensation, earning more than 5 million fans on social media site Weibo.
She was dubbed the “Pride of China” after winning her maiden gold medal, and she has since won more medals for Team China at these Games than anybody else. Following her final victory in the halfpipe, China now has the same number of gold medals as the United States (albeit China’s total medal count falls behind the US).
Gu, on the other hand, has downplayed the sport’s national rivalry.
“It’s not about nationality, it’s about bringing people together. It’s about sharing culture. It’s about learning from each other and forging friendships.”
Though Gu switched to compete for China, it’s unclear whether she renounced her American citizenship — usually a requirement for Chinese naturalization, since the country does not allow dual citizenship. She has repeatedly dodged questions about her citizenship while highlighting her dual identity, often saying: “When I’m in China, I’m Chinese. When I’m in the US, I’m American.”

Read More

6 hours ago
Olympic Women’s Figure Skating: Kamila Valieva, Russian score inflation, and a teammate’s full-blown temper tantrum

The women's figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics was expected...
6 hours ago
PSL and IPL players' salaries comparison

Pakistan Super League (PSL) started back in 2016 and so far six...
9 hours ago
I miss tennis after all that has happened, says Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic, the world number one, stated on Thursday that he has...
10 hours ago
Wahab Riaz becomes first player to take 100 wickets in PSL

Peshawar Zalmi's quick and skipper Wahab Riaz has become the first player...
10 hours ago
Here is how fans reacted to Shadab Khan's absence

Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan was not available for the last night's...
21 hours ago
PSL 2022: Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings | LQ vs KK – Match Preview | Predictions

LQ vs KK: Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings will meet in the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

PSL 7: Erin Holland once again flaunts her desi look
15 mins ago
PSL 7: Erin Holland once again flaunts her desi look

Erin Holland, an Australian cricket commentator, has been winning the heart with...
Zoe Kravitz
16 mins ago
Zoe Kravitz, the catwoman, is scheduled to make her ‘Saturday Night Live’ debut

According to Variety, Zo Kravitz, who will play Selina Kyle (a.k.a. Catwoman)...
19 mins ago
Fawad challenges opposition to hold long march on Islamabad

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said...
Prince Andrew
23 mins ago
The Queen’s Palace said it has “no plans” to evaluate Prince Andrew’s remaining titles: ‘Is he coming back?’

The news of Prince Andrew's lack of forthcoming evaluations following settlement spurs...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600