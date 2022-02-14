Erin Holland looks gorgeous in new picture as she poses with rickshaw

Erin Holland, an Australian cricket commentator, has been drawing attention with her stunning looks since the commencement of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Following her picture-posting pattern, Holland took to Instagram on Monday and posted a fresh photo of herself wearing a two-piece summer dress while posing next to a rickshaw at Gaddafi Stadium.

“Pimp my Rikshaw with truck art all day every day,” she captioned the photo, which was accompanied by heart emojis, alluding to MTV’s hit show “Pimp My Ride,” which was all about restoring and painting old automobiles.

Erin’s attire consisted of a terracotta-colored collared shirt paired with a pencil skirt with a side split.

In terms of accessories, she chose for hoop earrings, sunglasses, and a wristwatch. She wore her locks down and finished the outfit with pink lipstick.

People began loving her look as soon as she released the photo, as is customary.

“My favourite,” wrote one of the users along with heart-eye emoji.

“I saw you last night at the stadium this same dress you looked very pretty,” wrote another user.

“Fabulous,” a third admirer commented.