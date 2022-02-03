Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Erin Holland steals the spotlight with her new sky-blue outfit

erin

Image Courtesy: Twitter

Cricket presenter Erin Holland stole the show once again with her breathtaking attire in yesterday’s Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) match between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars. It’s been a week since PSL began, and Erin’s fashion sense continues to gain her fans.

Erin recently shared her picture on her Instagram where she can be seen wearing a sky-blue western summer dress.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ERIN HOLLAND (@erinvholland)

She accessorised her outfit with a pair of nude strappy shoes, keeping her appearance basic yet gorgeous.

Holland accessorised her outfit with beachy waves and bold pink lipstick. The presenter looked stunning as ever and received numerous praises for her appearance.

Here’s what fans had to say:

“Stunningly beautiful,” wrote a person.

“Stunning look, Erin,” wrote another user followed by heart-eye emoji.

Meanwhile, a third user complimented the Australian beauty on her sense of style.

“Yes, keep these gowns coming,” they commented.

