Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 12:42 am

Ex-West Indies batter Easton McMorris died at the age of 86

Easton McMorris, a former Jamaica captain and West Indies batsman, died at the age of 86. From 1958 through 1966, McMorris played 13 Tests for his country, scoring 564 runs at an average of 26.85.

Easton McMorris

Easton McMorris. © West Indies Cricket

In 1957-58, McMorris made his debut against Pakistan, scoring 13 and 16 runs respectively, and he played with Garry Sobers and Conrad Hunte.

His introduction to international cricket was not particularly noteworthy, as he was run-out in his second encounter and sustained an injury, but he came back strong and scored 73 in front of a raucous home crowd.

Following his omission from the Australia tour, McMorris was included in the side for the India series in 1961-62.

He scored his sole century against India at Sabina Park, followed by two fifties in a row at Port of Spain.

McMorris had a disastrous tour of England in 1963 and 1966, finding it difficult to deal with the fierce bounce on a green top.

With time, he gained confidence and demonstrated his proclivity for scoring huge runs in the Shell Shield.

With 5906 runs in 95 matches and nine centuries, he finished his first-class career with a total of 5906 runs in 95 matches.

“I had the privilege to engage with Mr McMorris on a few occasions over the years. I found him to be an encouraging and selfless gentleman,” CWI president Ricky Skerritt said.

“Easton was a true stalwart of the game and contributed significantly at all levels, on and off the field.

“He was a leader at the Lucas Cricket Club, carrying on the legacy established by the great George Headley. After retirement from playing, he gave yeoman service as a board member of the Jamaica Cricket Association and manager of the Jamaica cricket team.”

