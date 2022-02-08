Fakhar Zaman becomes highest scorer in a single season of PSL history

The ongoing seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has reached its peak and there have been a number of records made and a display of some spectacular batting and bowling.

One player that made the history by scoring the highest runs in a single season, Fakhar Zaman of Lahore Qalandars. He made the history the 15th match of the PSL, where he scored spectacular 70 off 45 balls against Quetta Gladiators.

The left-hander has scored three half centuries and a ton so far to reach the milestone.

Fakhar is now currently the highest run scorer with 356 runs in just 5 innings. Before him, the record was held by Umar Akmal, who score 335 runs for Qalandars in the first edition of PSL.

The first leg of the tournament concluded in Karachi yesterday with the match between Qalandars and Gladiators, where the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led unit defeated the Qalandars by 7 wickets.

The second leg of the ongoing tournament will start from February 10 in Lahore with the first match between undefeated Multan Sultan and Peshawar Zalmi.

The Qalandars will lock horns with Sultans in their sixth fixture at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on February 11.

Follow BOL News for Latest PSL 2022 Updates – Click Here