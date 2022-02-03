Fakhar Zaman becomes the best batter PSL powerplays

Lahore Qalandars’ opening batsman Fakhar Zaman has become the batter with the highest strike rate during powerplay overs in the history of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Fakhar is now the leading run-scorer in the PSL with 248 runs in just 3 matches at an average of 91.00, leaving behind Multan Sultans’ left-hand batter Shan Masood who has scored 240 runs in 4 matches at an average of 60.00.

He scored 76 runs against Sultans in just 35 balls, followed by a maiden centre against Karachi Kings and 66 runs against Peshawar Zalmi.

Fakhar has surpassed Kings hitter Sharjeel Khan for having the highest strike rate during powerplays.

Best strike-rate players in PSL powerplays (min 500 runs):

Fakhar Zaman — 136 Sharjeel Khan — 129 Kamran Akmal — 126 Babar Azam — 114 Ahmed Shehzad — 110

Qalandars will lock horns with Islamabad United at the National Stadium, Karachi on February 5 at 02:30 pm local time.