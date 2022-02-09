Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 07:00 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Fakhar Zaman into top 10 of ICC Men’s ODI batter’s Rankings

Fakhar Zaman of Pakistan and Joe Root of England have entered the top ten of the ICC Men’s ODI batter’s Rankings.

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 07:00 pm
Fakhar Zaman

Fakhar Zaman of Pakistan and Joe Root of England have entered the top ten of the ICC Men’s ODI batter’s Rankings.

Rohit Sharma drew closer to Virat Kohli after his half-century in the first One-Day International against the West Indies.

After the first ODI against India, West Indies batter Shai Hope lost points and fell out of the top ten rankings.

Jatinder Singh of Oman, who made a century in the opening match of the UAE series, which was part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2, jumped 26 places to enter the top 100.

In League 2, Jatinder is the second-highest run-scorer with 594 runs in 23 games.

Babar Azam and Virat Kohli are still at the top of the standings, but Rohit Sharma, who has 807 rating points, is closing up on Virat Kohli, who has 828.

There were no other changes in the top ten rankings. Jason Holder, who hit a half-century against India, climbed four spots in the all-rounder rankings to the top 20.

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

Read More

6 hours ago
Pak vs Aus: PCB announces coaching panel for home series against Australia

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the appointment of the coaching...
6 hours ago
Sania mirza wants Shoaib Malik to play a few more years

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza wants her husband Shoaib Malik, Pakistani veteran...
6 hours ago
Andy Murray hopes to enter Wimbledon 2022

British tennis star Andy Murray has said that he will not take...
6 hours ago
England drops Anderson, Broad for West Indies Test series

As part of a significant shake-up of the struggling team, England has...
7 hours ago
PCB announces Test squad for home series against Australia

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced the 16-man squad for the...
7 hours ago
NZC calls of T20I series against Australia

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) called oof the T20I series against Australia scheduled...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

West criticised China over Uyghurs but remained silent on Indian atrocities in Kashmir: PM Imran
3 mins ago
China highly appreciates PM Imran’s presence in Beijing Olympics ceremony

China on Wednesday highly appreciated Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan’s attendance at...
Australia's COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise amid call for vaccine rule unity
4 mins ago
Australia’s COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise amid call for vaccine rule unity

CANBERRA, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- Australia on Wednesday reported more than 30,000...
Hira Mani, Anoushay Abbasi's #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan dance goes viral
25 mins ago
WATCH: Hira Mani, Anoushay Abbasi’s #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan dance goes viral

Sohna Tu has got everyone grooving and the #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan challenge has just...
Hijab Row
29 mins ago
Hijab Row: Why are Muslim students protesting in India?

Hijab Row: After student protests over hijabs in schools and colleges, India's...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600