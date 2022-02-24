Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 11:35 am
Fakhar Zaman surpasses Babar Azam for most runs in a single edition of PSL

fakhar zaman

Lahore Qalandars’ power hitter Fakhar Zaman set a new milestone in the history of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Wednesday after he surpassed Karachi Kings’ skipper Babar Azam for most runs in a single and most number of half-centuries in a single edition.

Fakhar is currently the leading run-scorer in the ongoing tournament with 584 runs, breaking Babar’s record of 554 runs.

He reached the milestone when he scored the 34th run of his inning of 63 off 45 balls against Multan Sultans in the first qualifier. However, Qalandars lost the game by 28 runs.

It is to be noted that Fakhar has now also become the first batsman to score eight half-centuries in a single edition of the tournament.

Previously, Babar held the record of seven half-centuries in a single edition.

Interestingly, Multans’ skipper Mohammad Rizwan has scored 532 runs so far and has amassed seven half-centuries, with last against Qalandars in the playoffs where he scored 53 off 51 balls. He can break Fakhar’s record.

Qalandars’ will now face the winner of the first eliminator in the second eliminator scheduled on Feb 25.

