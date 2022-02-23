Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 07:27 pm
Fawad Alam expresses his desire to play ODI for Pakistan

KARACHI: Fawad Alam, Pakistan's middle-order batsman, has expressed his desire to play ODI for Pakistan.

Fawad Alam

Fawad Alam. © PCB YouTube

Fawad, who is most known for his Test match expertise, last played an ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur in 2015.

Fawad’s comeback in Test cricket has been remarkable, and he has swiftly established himself as Pakistan’s middle-order staple.

His next task will be to defeat Australia’s varied fast bowling attack, which includes Nathan Lyon, a great spinner.

“First thing, no player can say no to the management,” Fawad Alam said.

“I’m not thinking anything else at the moment except for the Australia tour. But if the opportunity arrives in ODIs, I’m ready for the challenge.”

“Personally I believe that if something is written in my destiny, I will get it. If it is not there then I can’t.”

In addition, the veteran batter remembered Australia’s last visit to Pakistan in 1998.

“I watched them play in Pakistan from the stands back in 1998, when they [Australia] last toured. It was a fine memory and now I am very excited to play against the same team in my home.”

Pakistan and Australia will play three Tests, three One-Day Internationals, and one Twenty20 International in a historic series.

The historic tour will begin on March 4 in Rawalpindi with the first Test.

